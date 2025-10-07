Paul Scholes names one midfielder better than Declan Rice in the Premier League

While many consider Declan Rice to be the most complete midfielder in the Premier League, and others favour Moises Caicedo, Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has offered a different opinion. Drawing on his experience as a midfielder and a long, successful career at Old Trafford, Scholes has observed numerous players in similar roles and now believes that Sandro Tonali stands out as the most accomplished.

Scholes’ Perspective on Premier League Midfielders

As a former player and current pundit, Scholes has had the opportunity to analyse all three midfielders closely. Speaking to Metro Sport, he praised Tonali’s performances since joining Newcastle United, stating, “I love Sandro Tonali as well. He’s been brilliant. Very good. I would probably choose Tonali at this point.”

Scholes acknowledged the talent of Declan Rice but explained why he prefers Tonali. He added, “Yes, you’re going to say Declan Rice but I think he’s better than Rice. I really like Rice, don’t get me wrong, I think he’s got everything. Sometimes he takes a few too many touches of the ball and tries to look a bit more stylish than necessary. He can do everything but I just don’t think he does it enough. I prefer Tonali but they’re both good players.”

Tonali’s Rising Influence at Newcastle

Since his arrival in the Premier League, Tonali has been in impressive form, quickly establishing himself as a key figure for Newcastle United. His ability to control matches, distribute the ball effectively, and contribute defensively has earned him recognition among the footballing fraternity.

Scholes’ endorsement of Tonali as the best all-around midfielder in England may surprise some supporters, particularly those who have been closely following Rice and Caicedo. Nevertheless, it underlines the impact Tonali has had in a relatively short time in the league and highlights his versatility and consistency.

With Newcastle continuing to perform well in the top flight, Tonali’s form is likely to remain a talking point, especially given Scholes’ high praise. His recognition as a complete midfielder emphasises both his technical ability and tactical intelligence, qualities that have quickly made him one of the Premier League’s standout performers.

