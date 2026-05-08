Paul Scholes names the Arsenal star who could make the most difference

Arsenal have received a major boost ahead of the Champions League final following the return to full fitness of Bukayo Saka, with the winger expected to play a crucial role as the Gunners attempt to win the competition for the first time in the club’s history.

Mikel Arteta’s side secured their place in the final after overcoming Atletico Madrid in the semi-final, with Saka scoring an important goal in the second leg to help his side progress. Arsenal will now face Paris Saint-Germain in what promises to be one of the biggest matches in the club’s modern history.

Arsenal Seeking Revenge Against PSG

The upcoming final also carries additional significance for Arsenal because Paris Saint-Germain eliminated them from the competition last season. Many supporters now see the final as an opportunity for the Gunners to gain revenge while also claiming European football’s biggest prize.

The occasion is even more emotional for Arsenal fans because it arrives twenty years after the club came close to winning the Champions League before suffering defeat against Barcelona in the final. The current squad now has the opportunity to create its own place in the club’s history with victory on the biggest stage in European football.

There is a growing belief around the club that Arsenal possess the quality and momentum needed to defeat the French champions. Much of that optimism centres around the importance of Bukayo Saka, who has returned to form at a crucial stage of the campaign.

According to Football365, Paul Scholes believes Saka’s recovery could make a decisive difference in the final and during the final weeks of the season.

Scholes Highlights Saka Importance

Speaking about the winger’s impact, Scholes said: “I think Saka is the biggest difference.

“He’s fresh because when he was playing before his injury, he wasn’t the same person.

“This injury has done him a world of good, hasn’t it? He could be the one in the last four or five games.”

Saka’s return has provided Arsenal with renewed energy in attack, and the club will hope his influence can help deliver success in the Champions League final.