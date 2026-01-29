Paul Scholes predicts a difficult day at Leeds for Arsenal

Arsenal face Leeds United in the Premier League this weekend, with the Gunners determined to return to winning ways after a challenging run of results. Mikel Arteta’s side have failed to win any of their last three league matches, and another demanding test awaits them away from home.

Despite their recent dip in form, Arsenal still boast one of the strongest squads in England and has worked hard throughout the season to maintain its position at the top of the Premier League table. Their overall campaign has been built on consistency and quality, but the last few weeks have shown that they are not immune to pressure. As a result, there is a growing sense that improvements will be required if they are to secure all three points against stubborn opposition.

A Difficult Test at Elland Road

Leeds United, newly promoted this season, have impressed many observers with their performances. They have competed well against some of the top sides in the country and have developed a reputation for being particularly difficult to beat at home. Their intensity and organisation at Elland Road have made them one of the toughest challenges in the division, especially for teams aiming to dominate possession.

Arsenal will be aware that Leeds will be highly motivated to protect their home record and make life uncomfortable for the league leaders. The Gunners have looked beatable in the Premier League at times this term, and that vulnerability could be tested once again if they fail to impose themselves early in the match.

Scholes Offers His Prediction

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has shared his thoughts ahead of the encounter and believes Leeds could frustrate Arsenal. Offering his prediction, he suggested the points could be shared. Speaking via the Metro, Scholes said, “I think 1-1”

‘Do you fancy Arsenal? I think Leeds are alright and Arsenal have gone, haven’t they?’

His comments reflect the uncertainty surrounding Arsenal’s current form and the respect Leeds have earned this season. While Arsenal remain favourites on paper, the fixture represents a significant challenge. How the Gunners respond could have an important bearing on the momentum of their title push as the season moves into a crucial phase.