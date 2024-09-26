Paul Scholes reveals one part of Arsenal’s game that has been poor this season

Paul Scholes has pointed out one area of Arsenal’s game that has been lacking this season, even as the unbeaten Gunners aim to win the Premier League title.
This marks the third consecutive season in which Arsenal has mounted a serious challenge for the title.
Last season, they were potent in attack and solid defensively, which allowed them to remain in the title race until the final day.
However, they still fell short of becoming champions. Despite this, most fans believe the Gunners have now reached a level where they can finally win the title.
So far this season, Arsenal remains unbeaten, having drawn only two matches, with their sights firmly set on becoming champions next summer.
However, Scholes has identified one area that concerns him: Arsenal’s attack. He believes their offensive play needs to improve if they are to become champions this season.
He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:
‘Arsenal have been poor going forward this season.
‘You look at all the goals they scored last year, and everyone was talking about getting a centre forward in the summer and you thought they probably didn’t need it.
‘But five or six games in, it feels like Arsenal are struggling – it’s not quite clicking.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
We need more goals and our decision not to sign a striker seems to be haunting us already, so we probably need to act on that in the January transfer window.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
A center forward is needed if we really want to win the league.
Scholes was monosyllabic as a player, but these days he’s a right little chatterbox and best disregarded.
You have to consider the caliber of opposition we have played. No attack is going to score lots of goals against quality teams. Villa,Brighton,City,Tottenham and Atalanta are all good sides. We’ve played three out of four away.
Then the circumstances of having to playing two halves of football with 10 men. When you’re less one player, you virtually stop attacking and focus on defence.
Finally,the injuries and suspension we’ve had in midfield have also affected the attack. We’ve had to improvise a lot without Odegaard and Merino.
Well put
@Onyango
No offence but, the time for excuses are over. The calibre of the opposition was always going to get better and should be anticipated just as we get better.
We’ve reinforced our back line and midfield but not our forward line. We still lack a prolific target man,as well as a rotation partner for Saka. All of which should have been addressed but haven’t.
Once again I find it hard to see our current squad being capable of fighting on more than one front. Like I stated earlier”Time for excuses are over”…Just sayin.
I think it’s true that generally the attack hasn’t been as fluid as last season. In fairness, several factors have contributed to that – the quality and/or tactics of much of the opposition in recent games, injuries requiring re-shuffles etc.
That said, in the EPL only two Arsenal players have scored more than a goal (two goals, in each case) and all Arsenal’s scorers combined (8 goals) haven’t reached Haaland’s personal total to date. Also, of the current top 10 in the EPL, only Newcastle, Forest and Fulham have scored fewer than Arsenal.
Hopefully, we’ll see a return to the more free-scoring style shortly, Leicester would be a good start, and more goals specifically from the strikers – it is what they’re there for after all.