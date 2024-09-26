Paul Scholes reveals one part of Arsenal’s game that has been poor this season

Paul Scholes has pointed out one area of Arsenal’s game that has been lacking this season, even as the unbeaten Gunners aim to win the Premier League title.

This marks the third consecutive season in which Arsenal has mounted a serious challenge for the title.

Last season, they were potent in attack and solid defensively, which allowed them to remain in the title race until the final day.

However, they still fell short of becoming champions. Despite this, most fans believe the Gunners have now reached a level where they can finally win the title.

So far this season, Arsenal remains unbeaten, having drawn only two matches, with their sights firmly set on becoming champions next summer.

However, Scholes has identified one area that concerns him: Arsenal’s attack. He believes their offensive play needs to improve if they are to become champions this season.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Arsenal have been poor going forward this season.

‘You look at all the goals they scored last year, and everyone was talking about getting a centre forward in the summer and you thought they probably didn’t need it.

‘But five or six games in, it feels like Arsenal are struggling – it’s not quite clicking.’

We need more goals and our decision not to sign a striker seems to be haunting us already, so we probably need to act on that in the January transfer window.

