Paul Scholes says Arsenal are not the favourites for the title

Paul Scholes acknowledges that Arsenal are enjoying an excellent season and that they have a genuine opportunity to win the Premier League title. However, the Gunners are not the only side tipped to claim the title, and there remains a possibility that their efforts could fall short.

Arsenal’s Determination and Progress

Under the management of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have become one of the most competitive and admired teams in world football. The team continues to thrive both domestically and in Europe, showing a strong sense of unity, tactical understanding, and ambition. Their supporters, who have waited approximately twenty-one years to see their club win the Premier League again, are hopeful that this season might finally bring success.

The Gunners’ consistency and commitment have been commendable, and they continue to work tirelessly towards their goal. Yet, the challenge of maintaining form across a demanding campaign remains significant. The Premier League is widely regarded as the most competitive league in the world, and sustaining top performance until the final weeks of the season requires immense resilience and depth.

Manchester City’s Experience and Scholes’s Assessment

Manchester City and Liverpool continue to challenge at the top, and City, in particular, appear to have regained their characteristic strength and rhythm. Their experience in winning major honours, combined with their squad depth and mentality, makes them formidable competitors. Paul Scholes believes this experience gives City a slight advantage over Arsenal despite the Gunners’ impressive position in the table.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad and The Football Podcast, Scholes said, ‘I think they’re (Man City) slightly still favourites ahead of Arsenal, because of what they’ve done. I know Arsenal are four points clear, but with the experience they’ve got and Arsenal haven’t. You have to put them [City] slightly ahead of them.’

His remarks highlight how crucial experience and composure can be in deciding the outcome of a title race. While Arsenal’s progress under Arteta has been remarkable and their football often captivating, the demands of sustaining excellence under pressure remain immense. Manchester City’s familiarity with navigating such situations may prove decisive as the season develops.

For Arsenal, the task now is to convert potential into achievement. Their determination, energy, and cohesion have reignited belief among their supporters, yet the coming months will reveal whether they can overcome the challenge posed by one of the most successful teams in recent football history.

