Paul Scholes says Arsenal ‘need that bit of brilliance’ from their key man

Paul Scholes believes Martin Odegaard must step up more often and deliver moments of brilliance to help Arsenal in their pursuit of success.

The Arsenal captain recently acknowledged that he has not been at his best, which has limited his influence on the team. His admission reflects the concerns of many fans and pundits who have noted his inconsistent performances in recent weeks.

The Gunners are eager for Odegaard to return to top form, as he is one of the few players in the squad capable of dictating play and changing the outcome of a match. When in peak condition, the Norwegian is one of the most creative and technically gifted midfielders in the Premier League.

Odegaard tends to perform at his highest level when Bukayo Saka is available on the right wing, as their partnership has been instrumental in Arsenal’s attacking play. However, Saka has been struggling with injury and has missed several matches. Reports suggest he might not return until next month, leaving Arsenal without one of their key attacking threats.

Without Saka, Odegaard has found it difficult to impose himself on games as effectively. However, as the club’s captain and primary playmaker, the Norwegian must step up regardless of the circumstances. Arsenal cannot afford to wait for Saka’s return before producing strong performances, and Odegaard must take greater responsibility in leading the team’s attack.

Scholes, who has always been an admirer of Odegaard’s technical ability and vision, believes the midfielder needs to do more. The former Manchester United star has urged him to take greater control in crucial moments, particularly in tight matches where a single piece of brilliance can be decisive.

Scholes said, as quoted by Metro Sport,

“Odegaard, again, was an influence on the team, but I think he needs to step up in these types of games, where you might just need the one goal, you might just need that bit of brilliance.

“We’ve seen people in his position – you think of [Kevin] De Bruyne, Phil Foden – they win games for you.”

Odegaard’s recent form has been unreliable, and Arsenal need him to rediscover his best performances, especially as they continue their push for silverware this season.