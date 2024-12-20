Paul Scholes says Arsenal star has regressed under Mikel Arteta

Paul Scholes has named an Arsenal star who he believes has not made significant progress in his development over the past few seasons. Under Mikel Arteta, many Arsenal players have made huge strides in their growth, with the likes of Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka standing out as better, more complete players. However, not all players have experienced the same upward trajectory, and one curious case is that of Gabriel Martinelli, who was once tipped to take his game to the next level after a strong start to his career at Arsenal.

The Brazilian winger, initially impressed fans and pundits alike, quickly becoming a key figure in the attack. He was expected to continue his rapid rise, but in recent months, his development has stagnated. Martinelli has been sharing the left-wing position with Leandro Trossard, and the Belgian has often been preferred due to Martinelli’s lack of consistent form. While Martinelli remains an important player for Arteta’s squad, his inability to nail down a starting spot highlights the concern surrounding his progress.

Scholes in a recent appearance on The Overlap Podcast, discussed Martinelli’s struggles, expressing his disappointment at the player’s lack of progression. Scholes said: “It feels like he’s gone backwards a little bit. You thought a year, 18 months ago, ‘Wow, what a player’, and he has stalled a little bit.” These comments reflect the growing concern about Martinelli’s inability to push on after showing early promise.

Despite these issues, Martinelli is still a player with immense potential, but Arsenal cannot afford to rely on him alone. The club must continue making progress as a team, and if Martinelli does not find a way to improve his form, the club may need to look for more reliable options in the future.

