Paul Scholes thinks Pep Guardiola is more worried about Liverpool than Arsenal

Arsenal has been keen on changing the narrative of who dominates the Premier League over the last two seasons. For years, the two teams vying for Premier League supremacy were Manchester City and Liverpool.

That all changed in 2022–23, when our Gunners unexpectedly entered the Premier League title fight. For the majority of the 2022–23 season, Arsenal led the title battle, but a downturn in form due to injuries in the final weeks of the season led to a 5-point loss to City in the title race.

Last season, our Gunners also fought hard to win the league title. Unfortunately, on the final day of the season, they lost the title race to City again, this time by two points. After two seasons of not being a serious threat, Liverpool appears to have returned with the intention of fighting for the league title. At least that’s what their strong start to the season indicates.

Either the Reds or the Gunners will be hoping to prevent the Cityzens from winning their fifth consecutive league title. While both teams seem to be the main rivals of Manchester City in the Premier League title race, Paul Scholes has made an intriguing claim.

The former Manchester United player has stated that, while City would be concerned about losing their status as the PL champs, they are not particularly concerned about Arsenal. The former Premier League midfielder believes that City boss Pep Guardiola, after analysing the squads of Arsenal and Liverpool, will consider the Reds, who have one of the strongest engine rooms in his opinion, as the team posing the greatest threat in the title battle.

Scholes was telling Stick to Football about Liverpool’s talented squad. He said: “Although they [Liverpool] have still got six [midfielders], any three of the six could play who can be brilliant, [Alexis] Mac Allister didn’t play at the weekend – how good has he been?.

“I think Liverpool’s squad is better than Arsenal’s. I think Guardiola will be more worried about Liverpool than he is about Arsenal.”

Most Gooners won’t argue that they don’t have the best squad depth; it’s clear they don’t have a perfect Saka backup, and the fact that Thomas Partey occasionally plays right back suggests as much.

However, Arsenal will not hide; they will fight with what they have. Whether this is sustainable, we will have to wait and see. Even so, the 2025 winter transfer window will be upon us in about two months. Hopefully, Edu and Arteta will take advantage of the opportunity to strengthen the Arsenal squad ahead of the PL run-in.

Despite the odds, count on Arsenal to defy them.

Daniel O

