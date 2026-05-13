Paul Scholes tips Arsenal man to solve their full-back crisis

Paul Scholes believes Declan Rice could perform effectively as Arsenal’s right back following injury problems involving Ben White and Jurrien Timber.
Arsenal are currently dealing with defensive concerns after White suffered an injury against West Ham United. Timber has already missed more than ten matches after initially being expected to recover from what was believed to be a minor issue, and he is now expected to remain unavailable for a longer period.
Arsenal Facing Defensive Concerns
The Gunners continue to monitor Timber’s recovery closely and remain hopeful he can return before the end of the campaign. However, uncertainty surrounding White’s condition has increased concerns over the lack of natural options at right back.
Because of the situation, there have been suggestions that Rice could temporarily fill the role until a specialist defender becomes available again. The midfielder has consistently demonstrated versatility and commitment since arriving at Arsenal, making him a possible solution during the injury crisis.
Rice is known for his willingness to help the team in any position and could potentially adapt well to the defensive responsibilities required on the right side of the back line.
Scholes Backs Rice In New Role
As reported by the Metro, Paul Scholes compared the situation to how Roy Keane occasionally operated in different positions during his playing career.
He said: “He (Roy Keane) played there loads because United had Bryan Robson and Paul Ince.
“Roy played there loads and was brilliant. Declan Rice looks like he would suit playing at right-back to me. He can play there. He’s not a big creator anyway.”
Scholes’ comments suggest Rice possesses the discipline and physical qualities required to succeed in the position, particularly during a period when Arsenal need dependable cover in defence.
The situation will now depend largely on the severity of White’s injury and how quickly Timber can recover, but Rice may become an important option for Arsenal over the coming matches.
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Yes he can, especially against smaller teams
Then when we have the ball, he tucks inside to form a double pivot and enabling another midfielder or left back to join the attack. Kimmich, Lahm, Timber, White and Partey have done the same
No no no please don’t listen to Scholes, we saw when Rice was moved to full back against the Hammers that our midfield suddenly lost all control both when defending and attacking.
Yeah, no point in weakening the midfield to strengthen the right back position. Somebody (probably Grandad) very sensibly suggested that Martinelli could do a decent job there.
Paul Scholes is a deceiver,he wants us to loose. Media propaganda. We are not stupid.
Even if Rice can play the R/B position it would be senseless positioning HIM there for the remaining PL games and more foolhardy doing it in the CL.
In the event Timber remains unavailable all we do is reinstate Cristhian Mosquera, he’s young, quick and reliable. Paul Scholes, though one of the best midfielders iv seen play, gives me the shudders whenever (wittingly or unwittingly) he advises how best we should deploy our defense.
Scholes is just a jealous s**t and would love Arteta to make the same mistakes again. I am sure he won’t again, he must have seen the damage it caused. Scholes is medling. We have a player who can play RB, thank you very much. Do not split the dynamic midfield up, for ANY reason.