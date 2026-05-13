Paul Scholes tips Arsenal man to solve their full-back crisis

Paul Scholes believes Declan Rice could perform effectively as Arsenal’s right back following injury problems involving Ben White and Jurrien Timber.

Arsenal are currently dealing with defensive concerns after White suffered an injury against West Ham United. Timber has already missed more than ten matches after initially being expected to recover from what was believed to be a minor issue, and he is now expected to remain unavailable for a longer period.

Arsenal Facing Defensive Concerns

The Gunners continue to monitor Timber’s recovery closely and remain hopeful he can return before the end of the campaign. However, uncertainty surrounding White’s condition has increased concerns over the lack of natural options at right back.

Because of the situation, there have been suggestions that Rice could temporarily fill the role until a specialist defender becomes available again. The midfielder has consistently demonstrated versatility and commitment since arriving at Arsenal, making him a possible solution during the injury crisis.

Rice is known for his willingness to help the team in any position and could potentially adapt well to the defensive responsibilities required on the right side of the back line.

Scholes Backs Rice In New Role

As reported by the Metro, Paul Scholes compared the situation to how Roy Keane occasionally operated in different positions during his playing career.

He said: “He (Roy Keane) played there loads because United had Bryan Robson and Paul Ince.

“Roy played there loads and was brilliant. Declan Rice looks like he would suit playing at right-back to me. He can play there. He’s not a big creator anyway.”

Scholes’ comments suggest Rice possesses the discipline and physical qualities required to succeed in the position, particularly during a period when Arsenal need dependable cover in defence.

The situation will now depend largely on the severity of White’s injury and how quickly Timber can recover, but Rice may become an important option for Arsenal over the coming matches.

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