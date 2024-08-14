Paul Scholes tips Arsenal to finally topple Manchester City

The new Premier League season begins this weekend, and many predictions have been made about how it will unfold.

Arsenal has been among the contenders for the title in the last two seasons, and they are once again in the conversation for this campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s side boasts some of the best players in England’s top flight, and the days of Arsenal struggling to secure a top-four finish seem to be behind them.

They are now considered one of the clubs with a strong chance of winning the Premier League, and Paul Scholes believes this could be their year.

Manchester City has won four consecutive league titles after the Gunners failed to stop them last season, and they remain the outright favourites to be champions once again.

However, winning the league title for five consecutive seasons is a challenging feat, and Scholes believes the time has come for Arsenal to surpass them.

While he acknowledges that City remains the favourites, Scholes is confident that Arsenal is well-placed to become champions this term.

Scholes said, as quoted by The Sun:

“Man City will be favourites, closely followed by Arsenal.

“I do expect Arsenal to be the team to win it this year. I think they’ve progressed over the last couple of years under Mikel Arteta.

“I just think this year is the time where they are ready to win it.

“It’s not going to be easy, there’s going to be a lot of competition because the top seven or eight teams in England are all good teams.

“But I just think Arsenal will be the team to break the Manchester City cycle this season.”

If we improve further from last season, we truly could be champions of England.

