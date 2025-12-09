Paul Scholes warns Arsenal about a bad habit that could end their title challenge

Arsenal’s defeat at Villa Park has placed them under mounting pressure, with their lead in the Premier League now openly threatened. Their position at the top could disappear as early as next weekend, and the situation reflects a period of inconsistency that has troubled Mikel Arteta’s side. They have struggled to win matches with the regularity they expected, and the loss at Villa Park marked their third consecutive away fixture without a victory. Earlier in the season they were defeated at Liverpool and could not overcome Manchester City at home, results that have deepened concerns about their ability to perform in decisive moments.

Concerns About Arsenal’s Ability to Win Major Fixtures

The Gunners are expected to prevail in demanding fixtures, yet recent performances suggest they have found it difficult to secure results in matches that carry significant weight. This development is surprising because earlier campaigns showed them handling these moments with far greater assurance. As the season continues, questions are beginning to intensify regarding their ability to sustain a title challenge if their form in important matches does not improve. These doubts are being echoed by former professionals who believe the current pattern could threaten their hopes of remaining at the summit.

Paul Scholes addressed the issue directly when providing his assessment of Arsenal’s struggles. He said via the Metro, ‘The thing with Arsenal is they can’t win a big game.’ He added, ‘Until they start winning big games, they have got no chance of winning the league.’ Scholes continued, ‘They lost to Liverpool, they could not beat Man City at home when they were struggling. Aston Villa are a good team, do not get me wrong, but Arsenal just cannot win big games. They could not beat Chelsea after they went down to ten men.’

Implications for Their Title Aspirations

His remarks highlight the broader concern that Arsenal may be falling short in the matches that shape a title-winning campaign. Unless they begin to win these demanding encounters, their position at the top will remain vulnerable, and their ambitions will become increasingly difficult to sustain.