Paul Scholes warns Arsenal about a bad habit that could end their title challenge

Arsenal’s defeat at Villa Park has placed them under mounting pressure, with their lead in the Premier League now openly threatened. Their position at the top could disappear as early as next weekend, and the situation reflects a period of inconsistency that has troubled Mikel Arteta’s side. They have struggled to win matches with the regularity they expected, and the loss at Villa Park marked their third consecutive away fixture without a victory. Earlier in the season they were defeated at Liverpool and could not overcome Manchester City at home, results that have deepened concerns about their ability to perform in decisive moments.
Concerns About Arsenal’s Ability to Win Major Fixtures
The Gunners are expected to prevail in demanding fixtures, yet recent performances suggest they have found it difficult to secure results in matches that carry significant weight. This development is surprising because earlier campaigns showed them handling these moments with far greater assurance. As the season continues, questions are beginning to intensify regarding their ability to sustain a title challenge if their form in important matches does not improve. These doubts are being echoed by former professionals who believe the current pattern could threaten their hopes of remaining at the summit.
Paul Scholes addressed the issue directly when providing his assessment of Arsenal’s struggles. He said via the Metro, ‘The thing with Arsenal is they can’t win a big game.’ He added, ‘Until they start winning big games, they have got no chance of winning the league.’ Scholes continued, ‘They lost to Liverpool, they could not beat Man City at home when they were struggling. Aston Villa are a good team, do not get me wrong, but Arsenal just cannot win big games. They could not beat Chelsea after they went down to ten men.’
Implications for Their Title Aspirations
His remarks highlight the broader concern that Arsenal may be falling short in the matches that shape a title-winning campaign. Unless they begin to win these demanding encounters, their position at the top will remain vulnerable, and their ambitions will become increasingly difficult to sustain.
He is correct. Our away form is really bad against the teams in the top half of the table.
2nd City home DRAW
3rd Villa away LOSS
5th Chelsea away DRAW
9th S’land away DRAW
10th Pool away LOSS
And we are yet to play 7th and 8th.
It wasn’t always like this. Not too long ago we regularly beat top 5 teams, and yet faltered with the “small” teams like Everton or Newcastle away. Now it seems the opposite.
Why does this site have to pick up rubbish like this?
Scholes dislikes Arsenal. That is it.
He couldn’t say a positive thing about us if he tried.
Arsenal don’t win big games?
The NLD not a big game?
Newcastle United not a big game?
Or Man Utd?
The man is a cretin…
Habit implies this has been part of our DNA all along which isn’t the case,unless you go back to the latter Wenger years or the early Mikel years.The opposite is actually true. Over the last three seasons,we’ve been garnering the most points against the big six,more than City & Liverpool. I believe we had some ridiculous unbeaten run against these teams until we lost to Liverpool.
It is the mid blocks like Fulham,Newcastle,Palace and yes Villa that have troubled us. So far we’ve won 3 out four of these fixtures-an improvement.
Another way to look at it is that we have played arguably five out of eight of the biggest/most difficult matches in the Prem and are still two points clear. Tottenham(H), Liverpool(A),City(H),Villa(A), Chelsea (A) United (A) all done. Most of these teams will face us at home in the reverse fixtures where we have a great record.
Also think Scholes has a bias against Arsenal,probably from his playing days. He rightly said that Martin Keown has a bias in favour of Arsenal. What he doesn’t realise is his own bias against Arsenal. Never seems to judge Arsenal by the same standards he judges other teams. His former teammate Gary Neville is a more balanced commentator & pundit. World class player but terrible pundit imo.