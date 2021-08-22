“Pay this man whatever he wants” Piers Morgan wants this experienced winner to replace Arteta

Piers Morgan has called on Arsenal to sack Mikel Arteta and replace him with Antonio Conte after Chelsea beat the Gunners 2-0 this evening.

The Gunners have backed Mikel Arteta in the last four transfer windows since he became the manager at the end of 2019.

The Spaniard had no prior experience before taking the Arsenal job and it was always a gamble from the club.

They had fired the more experienced Unai Emery who would return to eliminate them from the Europa League last season with Villarreal.

Arteta won the FA Cup and the Community Shield in his first half-season at the club.

However, things have gone downhill since then with the Spaniard now recruiting massively to change a perceived understrength squad.

The former midfielder may not have what it takes for the job and even Morgan believes the time has come for a change.

The TV show host watched as the Gunners struggled in the defeat against Chelsea and tweeted that they need to make Conte their next manager now.

He tweeted an image of the Italian manager, and captioned it: “Pay this man whatever he wants to save us from this monotonous misery.”

Conte won the Serie A title with Inter Milan last season and is currently unattached.