“Pay this man whatever he wants” Piers Morgan wants this experienced winner to replace Arteta

Piers Morgan has called on Arsenal to sack Mikel Arteta and replace him with Antonio Conte after Chelsea beat the Gunners 2-0 this evening.
The Gunners have backed Mikel Arteta in the last four transfer windows since he became the manager at the end of 2019.
The Spaniard had no prior experience before taking the Arsenal job and it was always a gamble from the club.
They had fired the more experienced Unai Emery who would return to eliminate them from the Europa League last season with Villarreal.
Arteta won the FA Cup and the Community Shield in his first half-season at the club.
However, things have gone downhill since then with the Spaniard now recruiting massively to change a perceived understrength squad.
The former midfielder may not have what it takes for the job and even Morgan believes the time has come for a change.
The TV show host watched as the Gunners struggled in the defeat against Chelsea and tweeted that they need to make Conte their next manager now.
He tweeted an image of the Italian manager, and captioned it: “Pay this man whatever he wants to save us from this monotonous misery.”
Conte won the Serie A title with Inter Milan last season and is currently unattached.
Arsenal could now go on a long unbeaten run
and be top of the table by November
Yes and all those flying pigs could shit on our parade!
Or we could get stuffed on Saturday at the Eitihad. I know which I would put my money on
No harm meant, really!!
But I came to Read the Wailings of Arsenal fans here..😕🙂
When you tell Most of dem the Truth, they call you Moaner, Pessimist,etc..
How can we ever win with ineffective and Lazy players, e.g. Auba, Laca, Pepe, Xhaka, etc..supported by fans?😒
+ A Cowardly Dude as Coach!!
That’s how one said Chambers is better dan Kieran Trippier!!😏
Pepe, better dan Zaha!!😕
Some of our Fans should share blame for our Deterioration!!
Also, I watched Bissouma yesterday against Watford, I almost cried!!
Arteta can not handle arsenal in a winning way. Ever since he came to arsenal, no more see an interesting arsenal as before during wenger
Sorry anything this buffoon says, I feel duty-bound to oppose, so “Arteta In!”
(I will recant tomorrow…)
Gooner or not, there is something about Piers Morgan that I cannot abide, so I know exactly where you are coming from
@Guy- like him or not he always says it as it is and he really is a proper supporter.
👍
Dear Mr Piers Morgan,
You are “UNOFFICIALLY” not invited for the victory parade after our Champions League victory next season and the farewell party for our beloved Willian around the same time.
Trust the process!!! COYG!!!