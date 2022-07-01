Paying huge wages is still a problem for club that wants Arsenal man

Verona has maintained their interest in Pablo Mari after watching him flourish on the books of Udinese in the second half of last season.

The defender left Arsenal on loan because he struggled to get playing time at the Emirates.

The arrival of Ben White pushed him further down the pecking order in London, and he had to leave.

His fine form in Serie A should make him one of the key members of the Arsenal team again, but the Gunners have welcomed William Saliba back to the club.

Mari’s best option is to leave, and Verona is serious about adding him to their squad.

However, a report on Sport Witness claims the Italians are struggling to pay his huge wages.

Arsenal will need to seriously subsidise it before he can join them, and it remains unclear if they will be interested in offering that helping hand.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mari will struggle to play regularly at the Emirates because of Saliba’s arrival.

However, his fine form in Italy means he is good player, and he should get a suitor that will at least pay his current wages.

There is still around two months left in this transfer window, and we don’t need to rush to accept Verona’s offer.

—————————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Just Arsenal Show – Just Arsenal Show discusses the future of Lokonga, Tavares and others