Paying huge wages is still a problem for club that wants Arsenal man

Verona has maintained their interest in Pablo Mari after watching him flourish on the books of Udinese in the second half of last season.
The defender left Arsenal on loan because he struggled to get playing time at the Emirates.
The arrival of Ben White pushed him further down the pecking order in London, and he had to leave.
His fine form in Serie A should make him one of the key members of the Arsenal team again, but the Gunners have welcomed William Saliba back to the club.
Mari’s best option is to leave, and Verona is serious about adding him to their squad.
However, a report on Sport Witness claims the Italians are struggling to pay his huge wages.
Arsenal will need to seriously subsidise it before he can join them, and it remains unclear if they will be interested in offering that helping hand.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Mari will struggle to play regularly at the Emirates because of Saliba’s arrival.
However, his fine form in Italy means he is good player, and he should get a suitor that will at least pay his current wages.
There is still around two months left in this transfer window, and we don’t need to rush to accept Verona’s offer.
Interesting to note that salaries are a problem with players contracts whoever the manager is / was (not UE of course).
I was told that this would all become a thing of the past, once our longest serving manager left, but it seems that is not the case.
Nketiah worth £100,000 a week? Not dissing the player, just questioning the five year contract that, if it runs it’s course, will cost the club more than it took to build the Hales End state of the art academy centre!!!
Of course, to get someone like Jesus, top money is required, but £100,000 a week for, at this moment in time, a player who has proved nothing is, in my opinion, absolutely absurd.
That’s why we are finding it hard to sell unwanted players… not because they are “deadwood” or “dross”, but because the club is / has awarding / awarded daft contracts. Pablo is a classic example and Nketiah might just be another one… I hope not of course.
Nketiah is extremely cheap because he cost nothing to buy. Aubameyang + Laca cost the club 95mill each in fee and salary while Jesus is also set to cost95mill in fee and salary. Eddie will cost 32mill total if he stays for 5 years. Eddie is also quota something all those others are not. And because Eddie is quota he will fetch 10mill minimum if we sell him whereas Laca and Auba went for free and Jesus at 30 and on his predicted 200k p/w salary is likely to leave on a free while no big club is yet lining up to buy Pepe who has so far cost the club 93million. Eddie is clearly by comparison a brilliant bargain.
If we end up wanting to sell Eddie, no one will match those wages – if he proves himself worth that salary, we probably wouldn’t want to sell anyway, so it makes no sense. We’ll likely end up just hanging on to him for the duration of the contract, whether we want to or not.
Basically, we’re gambling that he will prove himself a top level player – it’s not a risk worth taking imo
thats a lot of mental gymnastics to make it seem like we made a good deal. It doesn’t matter that Eddie didn’t cost anything to buy, it’s about maintaining a wage structure. Saka didn’t cost anything to buy and he makes severly less than Eddie. Kane took a while to get to 100k+ from Spurs too and he did FAR more than Eddie at that age. If he turns out to be a flop and the club want to get rid, we’ve priced him out of ANY move to a foreign club, and most EPL clubs. Where does that leave him? On the bench, or on loan until his very comfortable contract runs out. Hopefully he actually is worth the wages, but if scoring 4-5 goals gets you 100k a week then thats just wrong. We should not be being held hostage by Eddie Nketiah….
They want him then pay his wages also. This business of clubs mugging Arsenal needs to stop.
The wages paid to premier league players are ridiculous..
But I heard rumours that Mari is on about £50,000 a week?
Mari came to Arsenal in Jan 2020 on loan. Arsenal paid Flamengo 8mill Euro for that 6 month loan durig which he played 2 PL games. Then was signed for 6mill. The next season Mari played in 10 PL games. Last season Mari played in 2 PL games before being loaned in January. So 14 PL games for Arsenal in 2 + 1/2 years at 85,000 a week or 800,000 per PL appearance. Clearly Mari has been an unmittgated flop. Like Torreira Bellerin and a slew before them any club who can afford our players don’t want them and any club that do want them can’t or won’t pay for them. The new process is intended to sign players who are cheaper, with lower salaries and better resale value. Whether that pans out to be true only time will tell
To be fair, Mari got a serious injury in the very first game after lockdown, and was also injured when we first bought him. He actually played very well when injury-free…
That makes sense – he’s actually looked excellent at times, very calm and effective
I think you are being somewhat generous in your assessment of his performances for Arsenal .He is a decent player in terms of ball skills and passing, but his lack of pace makes him totally unsuitable for the EPL and he simply does not engage with opposition forwards when he ought to.When he first arrived, Gabriel has the same problem but he improved significantly in that area in the latter part of last season and is a better all round player than Mari.
Last season Mari like others Pepe Balogun Nketiah Leno Soares Tavares all suffered from the injury/covid hit 0-3 start to the season. He played in the first two losses v Brentford and Chelsea and was then considered not good enough. In the next 25 games like others he was frozen out by Arteta playing only once, against Wimbledon, was on the bench 5 times and not even in the squad 19 times. Sending him on loan to save on salary, to get game time and hopefully find a potential suitor was quite logical. The club does not want him back and nor is any club clamoring to pay his 85k p/w salary let alone offer a fee. Yet another subsidized loan till being let go on a free looms. Any kind of “sale” would be accepted I believe
a good reason we shouldn’t buy Lisandro. Need to ask ourselves if we were to sell him at some point would we make money? 40mill+ for a defender that probably wouldn’t start for us? Just throwing money away.