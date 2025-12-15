“Paying off.” Ramsey talks about Jesus return to fitness

Aaron Ramsey understands better than most the challenge of suffering a serious injury and spending an extended period on the sidelines, which is why he has been pleased to see Gabriel Jesus return to action for Arsenal. Having endured lengthy injury layoffs himself during his career, Ramsey appreciates the physical and mental demands placed on players during recovery.

Jesus has been injured since the start of the year and missed several months of action for the Gunners. His absence was a significant blow, as he is regarded as one of the most talented attackers in the squad when fully fit. Over recent weeks, however, the Brazilian has worked tirelessly to regain his fitness and made his return to competitive action this month. He is now focused on building momentum and earning more minutes on the pitch.

Jesus makes his return to action

The forward has come off the bench in Arsenal’s last two matches and was involved in the side that defeated Wolves. During that game, he played an important role in the decisive moment, with the winning goal initially appearing to be his before it was later credited as an own goal following closer inspection. Despite that, his contribution was clear and underlined his ability to influence matches even with limited minutes.

While Jesus will be eager to score his first goal since returning, the priority for both player and club is that he is fully fit again. Arsenal are delighted to have him available, knowing that his sharpness and confidence will improve as he gains more game time. Mikel Arteta is expected to manage his minutes carefully, ensuring that he is gradually reintegrated without unnecessary risk.

Ramsey reflects on the recovery process

Ramsey has spoken openly about the effort required to return from a long-term injury, offering insight into what Jesus will have experienced. Speaking as reported by the Metro, he highlighted the dedication involved in such a recovery.

He said, “I know probably the amount of work that he had to put in to get back to where he is now.

“All the repetitions in the gym, mentally really challenging. The hard work is paying off.

“It’s great to see him back. He has so much quality.”

Those comments reflect the respect Ramsey has for Jesus’s perseverance. For Arsenal, having the attacker fit again adds depth and quality to the squad, and his return could prove valuable as the season progresses.