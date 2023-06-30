Payment structure holding up Arsenal’s move for Rice

According to reports, Arsenal has reached an initial agreement to sign Declan Rice from West Ham for a new club-record fee. However, certain aspects of the deal still need to be finalised.

Rice has been a long-standing target for Arsenal, with the club pursuing him since last summer. Following West Ham’s triumph in the Conference League, Arsenal made their move for the midfielder. Although their initial bids were rejected, Arsenal has now reached an agreement with West Ham for a transfer fee of £105m.

Sky Sports has reported that Declan Rice has been given permission to undergo a medical with Arsenal. However, the finalisation of the transfer depends on the two clubs agreeing on the payment structure. Resolving this issue is expected to be a matter of negotiation in the coming days.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is one of the best midfielders around and it is an impressive piece of business that we have added the Englishman to our squad.

We have broken our transfer record again as we did for Nicolas Pepe, but we expect Rice to succeed in London as he already understands the Premier League and has won a European trophy, unlike the Ivorian, who was new to the league.

