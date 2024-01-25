Pedro Neto vs Xavi Simons: Who does Mikel Arteta want the most?

Arsenal is reportedly interested in both Wolves’ Pedro Neto and PSG’s Xavi Simons, who is currently shining on loan at RB Leipzig. Despite having splurged on top players last summer, the Gunners are expected to continue reinforcing their squad at the end of the current season.

While fans initially anticipated several signings during the current transfer window, the prevailing market conditions, coupled with financial constraints, may necessitate a delay in acquiring new players.

Football Transfers reveals that although Arsenal has an interest in Xavi Simons, manager Mikel Arteta’s first choice remains Pedro Neto. The Wolves winger is regarded as one of the most challenging attackers in the Premier League and has attracted attention from multiple top-flight clubs.

Wolves, historically a selling club, might be compelled to part ways with Neto in the summer, providing Arsenal with an opportunity to secure his services. Simons is also considered an attractive option, but as per reports, Arsenal is leaning towards a move for Neto over the Dutch attacker.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neto and Simons are good players, but Neto probably has an advantage as he currently plays in the Premier League.

