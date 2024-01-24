Pedro Neto’s agent tells Arsenal that his client will cost over 100 million euros

If I asked you to name five players who you believe may end up at the Emirates in 2023, I’m sure one of these players is Pedro Neto. The Wolverhampton winger has been touted as the ideal Bukayo Saka alternative for Arsenal’s right wing.

Bukayo Saka clearly lacks competition on Arsenal’s right wing; the Hale End graduate is unplayable on his best day, and left backs have a difficult time playing him. Nonetheless, his overdependence has caused him to appear tired, overused, and unable to play at the high levels he has achieved.

That is why Neto has been linked with Arsenal; he is seen as the ideal deputy for the Arsenal No. 7.

Signing Neto is becoming more difficult by the day; we already seen reported that Manchester City had entered his race, and now another stumbling block has appeared.

Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese winger’s agent, has now stated that if he is to be sold at a reasonable price, he should get €100 million.

Mendes told Record: “Pedro Neto had played five minutes at Braga and left for Lazio because the president trusted what we told him.

“In the meantime, he got back what he had paid – at the time Pedro Neto was about to go to Benfica, but he went to Wolverhampton. And he wasn’t sold for more than 100 million euros (£86m) because he got injured.”

Mendes believes that he can feed ideas to Wolves decision-makers. With figures like 7 assists in 12 games, they have a quality player on their hands, and it will be interesting to see how much they let him go for, because I am confident he will play for a Champions League club in the 2024–25 season. Hopefully, Arsenal will be that club.

Do you think he is worth over 100 million?

Daniel O

