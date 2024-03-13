Pedro Neto’s desire gives Arsenal an advantage but they still have competition

Pedro Neto has been on Arsenal’s radar for much of the last two seasons. Wolves have excelled in signing and developing promising young players, with Neto being the latest on a list that Arsenal finds intriguing.

The winger is considered an ideal alternative to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli and could step in, especially with Martinelli currently injured.

This might be the case in the summer, and in a boost to Arsenal’s chances of signing him, Football Insider claims the attacker wants to play in the Champions League next season.

After a lengthy absence from the competition, Arsenal is set to participate in the UCL in back-to-back seasons as they compete for the Premier League title.

The Gunners can offer him the top-tier European football he craves, potentially giving them an edge in the race for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neto has been a fantastic player in the Premier League, and he is talented enough to play for a Champions League club.

He might not be an instant starter on our team, but we are sure he will get game time and push the players ahead of him.

