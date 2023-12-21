Pelova reveals that she waited six months so she could join the Arsenal Women

You can’t talk about how resilient Arsenal’s women have been this year, from overcoming an injury crisis to win games and finish in the top 3 last season, to managing to pull off a 9-game unbeaten streak this season before the recent setback in the NLD, without emphasizing what a signing Victoria Pelova was for Arsenal this year.

The Dutch sensation has been a fantastic addition to the Arsenal squad. She arrived at the start of the year and hit the ground running, since the Gunners were short on players owing to injury.

She proved Eidevall’s decision to sign her was correct, as she went on to make 12 appearances alternating as a central midfielder, an offensive midfielder, and a right winger in the second part of the 2022–23 season, scoring one goal and assisting on four others.

This season, she’s also been crucial to Eidevall’s plans, featuring in all ten league games. In these games, she has already scored a goal and contributed four assists also has been one of Arsenal’s most consistent performers. She is just magical; she exploits opportunities by locating gaps in opposing defenses. She excels as an incisive passer in Arsenal’s engine room; and she calculates precision before aiming shots from great distances. I’m not sure whether the Gunners realize how fortunate they are to have her on their team.

Fortunately, Arsenal was always her dream club, as she recently told The Athletic that being a Gunner was all she wanted, saying, “Arsenal were my favorite English club to watch. I always wanted to join the Arsenal women’s team because they are so technical. I could have joined another club in the summer, but I waited six months so I could join Arsenal.”

I think all us Gooner Woman are very glad that she wanted us too!

Michelle Maxwell

