Pelova’s Netherlands secure a draw against reigning champions at Women’s World Cup

Victoria Pelova and her Dutch teammates failed to beat the US in a World Cup women’s Group E clash that ended 1-1.

The US were hoping to extend their winning streak to 11 consecutive games. On the other hand, the Dutch were keen to avenge their 2-0 loss to the US in the 2019 Women’s World Cup final. Unfortunately, neither of the two got what they wanted.

The Dutch were well prepared to match an above-average US physical side, pressing them high. The European side’s pressure on the Americans paid off; Jill Roord scored from the edge of the box. Roord’s goal ensured the Dutch went into the break with a lead.

Spooked by the Dutch’s intensity, the US decided to change their approach in the second half. They came back battling, initiating their press. Their determination paid off as they got the equalizer. Lindsey Horan headed into Rose Lavelle’s swinging corner. Moments later, Alex Morgan thought she had scored the winner for the US, but that wasn’t the case, as her goal was ruled out due to her being offside.

Dutch Coach Andries Jonker feels taking the draw was good, as he feels the US was too strong in the second half.

“These games are battles from the first second to the last. The only thing you can say is women’s football has evolved a lot,” said Netherlands coach Andries Jonker as per Reuters.

“Before the match, I didn’t want a draw; we wanted to win. But after the second half, that’s what we wanted because the US were really strong.”

As dominant as the Dutch were in the first half, the US dominated the second half. The game’s story was, “Horan saves the USA from Dutch disaster.”

The Netherlands close their Group E account with a game against Vietnam on August 1st; simultaneously, the US will take on Portugal. The USA beat Vietnam 3-0, and Portugal beat Vietnam 2-0. One would expect the Netherlands to win that game easily, which should see them through to the last 16. And Arsenal’s Victoria Pelova is playing a blinder in midfield!

