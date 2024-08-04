Penalties, an injury and an exit for Arsenal Women at Paris Olympics 2024

The Olympics’ women’s quarterfinals were played Saturday night, and Arsenal Women were well represented. Fox’s USA vs Japan, Codina and Mariona’s Spain vs Colombia and Lacasse’s Canada vs Germany.

Well, you must already know the results, but I’m going to take you through as we appreciate our Gunners helping their sides make the Olympic semi-finals.

USA versus Japan

It was a tough match. The two teams couldn’t be separated at normal time; they played out to a 0-0 draw. The USA, through Trinity Rodman, finally broke the deadlock towards the end of the first extra time. The game ended 1-0, and unfortunately, as it ended, Gunner Emily Fox seemed to have picked up a knee injury. The USA faces Germany in the semifinals.

Spain versus Colombia

What a match that was. It was like two gladiators battling for the wooden sword. By the 75th minute of that game, Colombia were comfortably winning it 2-0, but Mariona Caldentey, Laia Codina, and their determined Spain teammates pulled off a perfect comeback to take the game to extra time. There was nothing separating the two sides at extra time, which saw the game settled on penalties, which Spain won 4-2 (Caldentey was one of the penalty scorers). Spain faces Brazil in the semifinals.

Canada versus Germany

Unfortunately, the Tokyo Olympic gold medallists, Canada, who seemed to be defying all odds, making it to the quarterfinals even after being deducted 6 points, were eliminated by the Germans. Unlike the Spain versus Colombia game, this one was tight; it ended 0-0 in normal time and then 0-0 in extra time before it was decided on penalties. Germany won 4-2, with Canada missing two spot kicks. Lacasse didn’t start that game but was brought on in the 57th minute.

So as Lacasse’s Olympic run came to an end, Laia Codina, Mariona Caldentey with Spain, and Emily Fox (who’s an injury doubt) with the USA made it to the semifinals.

Have you been watching the Olympics Gooners?

Michelle M

