Penalty controversy as Arsenal draw against Atletico Madrid

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final this evening, leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of the return match at the Emirates Stadium. Both sides now know the second leg will decide who advances to the final after an intense contest in Spain.

Arsenal were aware this away trip would represent one of their toughest assignments of the season, particularly compared with several of the matches they have navigated comfortably in the competition so far. Atletico had also progressed impressively to reach this stage, yet it was the visitors who controlled the opening exchanges and looked the more adventurous side.

Arsenal control first half

The Gunners dominated possession early on and repeatedly attempted to break down Atletico’s organised defensive structure. The hosts remained compact and disciplined, limiting space in dangerous areas while waiting for opportunities to counterattack when Arsenal committed men forward.

Although Arsenal controlled much of the ball, they initially lacked the cutting edge required to make that dominance count. Atletico threatened sporadically on the break, but the deadlock was eventually broken late in the first half when Arsenal were awarded a penalty.

Viktor Gyokeres converted from the spot to give Mikel Arteta’s side a deserved lead before the interval. Arsenal entered the break as the happier team, though they also knew the second half was likely to present a sterner challenge from the home side.

Atletico Madrid responds after interval

That prediction proved correct, with Atletico emerging with greater urgency after the restart. Just 11 minutes into the second half, they were awarded their own penalty, and Julian Alvarez calmly converted to level the scores and shift momentum back towards the hosts.

With the match now level, both teams searched for a winning goal that could provide a significant advantage before the return leg. Arsenal remained determined to leave Spain with a victory, while Atletico looked dangerous whenever they advanced.

The most controversial moment arrived when Arsenal believed they had earned a second penalty. However, VAR intervened and overturned what looked like a clear decision, frustrating the visitors in the closing stages.

No further goals followed, meaning the spoils were shared, and the semi-final will now be decided in a must-win encounter in North London next week.