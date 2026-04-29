Penalty controversy as Arsenal draw against Atletico Madrid

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final this evening, leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of the return match at the Emirates Stadium. Both sides now know the second leg will decide who advances to the final after an intense contest in Spain.
Arsenal were aware this away trip would represent one of their toughest assignments of the season, particularly compared with several of the matches they have navigated comfortably in the competition so far. Atletico had also progressed impressively to reach this stage, yet it was the visitors who controlled the opening exchanges and looked the more adventurous side.
Arsenal control first half
The Gunners dominated possession early on and repeatedly attempted to break down Atletico’s organised defensive structure. The hosts remained compact and disciplined, limiting space in dangerous areas while waiting for opportunities to counterattack when Arsenal committed men forward.
Although Arsenal controlled much of the ball, they initially lacked the cutting edge required to make that dominance count. Atletico threatened sporadically on the break, but the deadlock was eventually broken late in the first half when Arsenal were awarded a penalty.
Viktor Gyokeres converted from the spot to give Mikel Arteta’s side a deserved lead before the interval. Arsenal entered the break as the happier team, though they also knew the second half was likely to present a sterner challenge from the home side.
Atletico Madrid responds after interval
That prediction proved correct, with Atletico emerging with greater urgency after the restart. Just 11 minutes into the second half, they were awarded their own penalty, and Julian Alvarez calmly converted to level the scores and shift momentum back towards the hosts.
With the match now level, both teams searched for a winning goal that could provide a significant advantage before the return leg. Arsenal remained determined to leave Spain with a victory, while Atletico looked dangerous whenever they advanced.
The most controversial moment arrived when Arsenal believed they had earned a second penalty. However, VAR intervened and overturned what looked like a clear decision, frustrating the visitors in the closing stages.
No further goals followed, meaning the spoils were shared, and the semi-final will now be decided in a must-win encounter in North London next week.
A draw as expected from two cagey teams. It was a good effort from Arteta and the boys
If Arteta can reach UCL final and finish second in EPL, it would be a very good achievement and I think Kroenke will keep him
The aging Trossard and the declining White should be shipped out in the summer along with the highly injury prone Havertz and Calafiori
@Gai if after 6 seasons Arteta couldn’t win Epl he isn’t fit to be Arsenal coach. Yes getting to final of UCL would be something.
matinelli should also be shipped out because he has lost his skill set as a winger. We can buy Raphael Laeo in his stead.
If Kroenke keeps Arteta after not winning any trophy it would be obvious he is been used for business purposes. Making UCL league money for the club and Epl.
I agree that Arteta should be held accountable if he doesn’t win EPL or UCL this season, but Kroenke would likely keep him if he reaches UCL final for business purposes as you said
As for Martinelli, the talent is still there but he needs to improve on his finishing. Madueke’s delightful cross around the sixth minute could’ve been easily converted by Hincapie or him
Odegaard might also be sold too to avoid his huge salary increase, but I’m not sure whether Nwaneri and Dowman will be ready to replace the captain or not
As soon as Odegaard was taken out, we lost the control of the game in the second half
Good tactical game marred by 2 controversial VAR penalty decisions against us. Hopefully we can finish the business at home.
Robbed of the PK, but 1-1 is a fine result based on what we saw, and ATM had some really good chances to even get a lead. Team did a decent job of holding on when they were digging in outside of the Lookman chance. I thought 1st half we played very well and then faded but Eze gave us a spark again that allowed us to put pressure back on them. Saka hopefully can play this weekend he had good moments but also a bit out of step. But overall I’m happy with the performance. You could see the desire on the pitch, something that was lacking when we were losing games. No trophies will be won if this team is fearful so they just have to go for it and leave it all on the pitch.
Ben White should stop playing for us and Martineli should come in as a sub, Arteta we have told you this several times.
Martineli is better and faster when the defenders are tired.
It’s too glaring he has not noticed this in several games.
We have got a decent draw. Unlucky with the Penalty but we have to suck it up, it wasn’t the PGMOL, there is no agenda, it was just bad from VAR. I really struggle to see how we can win this thing with Zubimendi in Midfield, a non functioning left wing and very slow and poor attack. The first half we looked to be covering over our deficiencies very well and then the White brainfart, caused us to feel pressure and crumble a bit. Some poor finishing and great saves from Raya kept us in it. We have to be better at attacking. Its our achilles heel. Job needs to be done at home.
We got the decent draw because we finished 1st, it wasnt luck.
I thought he meant on the night rather than results in the first round
You are totally right. My bad.
Had the bayern result reversed we’d have had the bayern draw and they would have ours. It was seeded.
Sorry reggie, see the arsenal lucky cl draw stuff online everywhere and didnt read properly.
I watched both games of Atletico Vs Barcelona… So many refereeing decisions have gone their way, it’s scandalous. That was a 100% penalty.
That said, another dead second half start. Our players come out lacking energy, and I think the problem is actually midfield. Thought Noni was good, Gyok too, yet Artera subbed the whole attack, but Zubi and Rice almost non-existent played another 90 minutes…
The lack of trust in some players by Arteta is showing again. We showed some fight though.
Did you say Rice was non-existent
I’m sure you didn’t say that right ?
Arsenal didn’t lack cutting edge, we just don’t have cutting edge in any game anymore, that is the problem.
If Arteta didn’t make those 3 substitutions he made at that they would have flogged us silly
The 3 players that came in (Saka, Trossard & Jesus) can actually hold the ball and make us play (this will make opposition sit back) rather than losing almost every ball that comes your way like Martinelli & Gyokeres do
People don’t get that the reason that first half was manageable is cos there was at least 1 attacking player that can hold the ball in Odegaard (if not that combo of Martinelli, Gyokeres, Noni is a brain dead match)
It’s a lil harsh on Noni cos he’s not as braindead as those other 2
Odegaard recycles a lot of passes
That makes us hold the ball
Which invariably makes your opposition be chasing and be defending
That’s just what Man City does to everybody – we all defend against Man City – even Real Madrid does
Cos their team is full of players that won’t lose the ball
Eze in the midfield still loses the ball more than Odegaard
In short Odegaard never loses the ball, with him we will have our moments where we’ll make our opponent sit back
Without him on the pitch – we need to have Trossard, Saka, Jesus, Kai more of those that know how to retain the ball on the pitch
I agree
Saka, Trossard and Jesus came when Atletico Madrid’s intensity was heavily reduced, yet Saka and Trossard lost the ball too many times in the short period of time
Odegaard dictated the tempo pretty well. We’d likely struggle again if he doesn’t play since he’s our main playmaker
Eze is more like a second striker than a tempo dictator or playmaker. We need to maximize his shooting skills and let Rice/ Odegaard do the playmaking job
GAI they came in at the very peak of the pressure
It was immediately after the penalty
Yes Trossard lost the ball 2ce and Saka marked very closely and tightly which made him lose the ball about 2ce too
All of that was in the tick of Athletico’s intensity
They were the ones that rode the tide – staved off the pressure and brought the moment back to our side
They made Athletico sit back after initially tussling against the pressure they were mounting
Remember Trossard’s first touch he kept holding the ball and turning to wade off their pressure but they become about 2/3 men on him and took it off him
The subs were the ones that tamed Athletico
Do think everyone is forgetting that Bournemouth was just our 2nd loss of the season all comps at home 2-1 to go with the United 3-2.
Should be plenty confident for the 2nd leg.
4
2 CL games max
Arteta wins both he gets a statue, loses both gets a pink slip.
Or lose both UCL games and win EPL to become a legend
If it hadn’t been for poor refereeing decisions we should’ve won 2-1 or even 2-0, as Eze’s penalty was much core a penalty than Ben Whites.
There isn’t a referee that will watch White’s replay on screen and openly come out to say “It’s not a penalty”
What will be his reason: “That it wasn’t White’s hand the ball touched ?”
I would like to see Rice play much further forward. Unfortunately with Zubimendi in the form he’s in and Arteta’s refusal to play Norgaard, Rice is always going to be too deep lying to really influence a game in an attacking sense. Also, I’m tired of watching us play with four centre halves in defence. We need pacy overlapping full backs. Hincapie is good defensively but doesn’t really offer much going forward. Martinelli at right back would offer more than White or Mosquera going forward. He’d be a better right back than a winger. Finally, if Barcelona can put faith in Yamal why can’t we put the same faith in Dowman. Our wide players are offering nothing at the moment so why not give him more minutes. I know I’m ranting at this stage but it’s coming from a position of sheer frustration in our inability to create clear cut chances
We had pacey overlapping fullbacks from 2005 up to 2018 and couldn’t win EPL nor UCL in those fourteen years with the attacking fullback setup
Arteta’s inverted fullback tactics have been working decently because we became the EPL runner-up in three consecutive seasons and might end up in the first or second place this season
He was just screwed by Berta, because the sporting director signed Gyokeres and Eze who aren’t suited to his system
In not sure e why your calling White’s penalty decision as a brainfart, Reggie.
It wasn’t deliberate in any way and could have happened to any of the twenty outfield players.
As Grandad posted yesterday, the handball rule is absolutely ridiculous and desperately needs changing.
This “Raya saving us” is another weird terminology, as that’s what he’s there for – if he had saved the penalty? Well that would have been more appropriate of course.
I’m so proud of our performance tonight and I think every player gave their all (different levels of course) in a very intimidating atmosphere.
How AM get away with their antics, when one thinks about the way Mikel has been treated by the media, is a complete mystery to me!
Can’t wait for the return next week and, after what went on tonight, I think Mikel just needs to replay those scenes and show how close we are to the CL final.
COYG