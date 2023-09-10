Pennant belives that “Liverpool are in a better place than Arsenal” in this season’s title race

It’s becoming increasingly obvious to most people that Manchester City and Liverpool are Arsenal’s major title challengers. The Citizens are off to a good start, having won all four games. Liverpool and Arsenal, on the other hand, will have to play catch-up after dropping two points already. They’ll be following behind the defending champions, waiting for them to lose momentum before they strike.

Assuming Manchester City drops points, who do you think is stronger than Arsenal and Liverpool to dethrone them at the top of the table? As a Gooner, I know you’d say Arsenal is that, and you’d be right, just as we should respect former Premier League player Jermaine Pennant’s opinion.

Pennant, who played 12 games for Arsenal and 55 for Liverpool in his long career, says Mikel Arteta’s lack of a clear tactical plan and employing different tactical approaches so far this season limit Arsenal’s potential, unlike Liverpool, who he says have a defined tactical system and has played well and could even be favorites when the two face each other (last season Arsenal beat them 3-2 and drew 2-2).

“I think so [Liverpool should be mounting a title challenge], if you look at the team and the way they’re playing. Who else is around them who should be challenging?” asked the 38-year-old on talkSPORT. “At the moment, I would say Liverpool are in a better place than Arsenal. In the games that they’ve played, they look better than Arsenal right now. 100%.

“That’s not me being biassed; I think at the moment Arteta’s still tweaking; he doesn’t know what’s best, trying to fit everyone in the team; you see that in performances like against Fulham.

“We’ll write Man United off because they’re all over the shop at the moment. But I think Liverpool, playing Arsenal, Liverpool would be the favourites going into that game.”

There’s no denying that Liverpool are back to their best. On the other hand, Arsenal has improved significantly from the previous season. Declan Rice has added a new element to their game. Anyway, Arteta and the boys should be aware that they must outperform not only Manchester City, but also Liverpool to redeem themselves by ending their league title drought after coming so close last year.

