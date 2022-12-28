Pennant identifies one man who makes Arsenal tick

Jermaine Pennant has identified Martin Odegaard as the player who has made Arsenal’s midfield tick as the Gunners continue winning following the Premier League’s restart.

The Norwegian has been one of the key players since he moved to London and was made the club’s captain to show they appreciate his brilliance when on the field.

In their first game back against West Ham, he constantly tried to break the opponent’s defence with impressive passes and was pivotal in the 3-1 win.

Pennant has followed the Gunners this season and was impressed by Odegaard. He tells Talk Sport:

“It’s (Arsenal) probably one of the best midfields at the moment.

“Odegaard – he has come out of nowhere. He has come out of the blocks absolutely flying.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard is a key member of our team, and the Norwegian will only get better as he is still young and reliable.

We have several top talents on our books now, and he is one of the main reasons clubs worry when they have to face us because one key pass from him could split any defence in half.

Hopefully, he will stay fit and continue to deliver top-level performances for us in the second half of the season, which should help us earn as many points as possible.

