Pennant predicts Arsenal’s performance after the World Cup

Former Arsenal player Jermaine Pennant has discussed Arsenal’s season and he believes after the World Cup, Mikel Arteta’s men will struggle with form.

Arsenal has made their best start to a season in the club’s history with 9 wins from their opening 10 league games.

That run of form has propelled them to the top of the league table this season and they have a nice cushion on the next club now.

It is a position even their players didn’t dream of at the start of the campaign and it puts them in the driving seat for a title challenge.

The World Cup will disrupt this season from next month and it seems it will be a major test for the Gunners.

Pennant believes it will be a turning point for them and they will struggle for form when club football returns.

He tells Talk Sport:

“I think Arsenal after Christmas will cookie crumble,” Pennant said.

“Like they did the year before to drop out of the Champions League spot.”

The number of people Arsenal will prove wrong when they remain at the top of the league table in the second half of the season is increasing.

Pennant is just one of them and the good thing is that our players’ form does not depend on his prediction.

