Pennant reveals how Arsenal was pranked into making a terrible signing under Wenger

Pennant reveals, as quoted by Mirror Football:
“I would say the worst signing ever for Arsenal was Igors Stepanovs.
“I have no idea what Arsenal was thinking, but I know the story behind it. It was Dennis Bergkamp and Ray Parlour, trying to wind up Martin Keown, saying, ‘Oh, wow’.
“He played a training match, but Bergkamp and Ray Parlour were going, ‘Oh, he’s unbelievable’ in front of the boss. In front of Martin Keown, and then a week later, he comes walking in on a four-year deal. Four years and it was so bad. It was bad. Probably one of the worst signings I’ve seen.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Arsene Wenger made many good buying decisions, but the signing of Stepanovs was certainly not one of them.
Pennant’s story will now explain to some fans why the club ever considered such a terrible player.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…