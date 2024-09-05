Pennant reveals how Arsenal was pranked into making a terrible signing under Wenger

One of Arsenal’s most notable transfer flops, according to Jermaine Pennant, was Igors Stepanovs. Pennant, a former Arsenal player, recently revealed that Stepanovs was signed as a result of a prank pulled by some Arsenal stars on then-manager Arsène Wenger.

Pennant, who was a highly regarded teenage talent when Arsenal signed him in 1999, had a turbulent career, marked by off-field issues that affected his time at the club. Despite this, he has always kept an eye on Arsenal’s affairs and often reflects on his memories from that period. When asked to name the biggest flop he played alongside, Pennant quickly pointed to Stepanovs. The Latvian defender joined Arsenal in 2000 but made only a few appearances before departing in 2004. His time at the club is widely regarded as underwhelming, and Pennant’s anecdote adds an interesting layer to the story behind his signing.

Pennant reveals, as quoted by Mirror Football:

“I would say the worst signing ever for Arsenal was Igors Stepanovs.

“I have no idea what Arsenal was thinking, but I know the story behind it. It was Dennis Bergkamp and Ray Parlour, trying to wind up Martin Keown, saying, ‘Oh, wow’.

“He played a training match, but Bergkamp and Ray Parlour were going, ‘Oh, he’s unbelievable’ in front of the boss. In front of Martin Keown, and then a week later, he comes walking in on a four-year deal. Four years and it was so bad. It was bad. Probably one of the worst signings I’ve seen.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsene Wenger made many good buying decisions, but the signing of Stepanovs was certainly not one of them.

Pennant’s story will now explain to some fans why the club ever considered such a terrible player.

