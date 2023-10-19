Pennant urges Arsenal to sign striker who is “a great finisher”

Former Premier League star Jermain Pennant has recommended that Arsenal sign Ivan Toney and has provided his reasoning for this suggestion.
In recent months, Arsenal has been linked with a potential move for the English striker, with some reports suggesting that a transfer could be pursued in the January window.
The Gunners are aiming to contend for the Premier League title this season, and following their recent victory over Manchester City prior to the international break, they are growing in confidence. Nevertheless, they continue to face challenges in the goal-scoring department, and Toney has been touted as a solution by many pundits and even former Arsenal players.
Pennant is the latest to show interest in the idea of seeing Toney in the Gunners shirt and said, as quoted by Express Sport:
“Ivan Toney would be a fantastic signing.
“He’s a proven goalscorer at Brentford, a great finisher with great work rate and is a brilliant asset to the team.
“In a team like Arsenal where they can control the game, he would be the absolute perfect fit. He would be like a modern era Ian Wright. I would be shocked if Arsenal didn’t go out and get him this season.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have all watched Toney deliver fine performances for Brentford since they got promoted to the Premier League and it is only a matter of time before he moves to a bigger club.
If we love him, we have to act fast before another rival does and add him to their squad.
He’s not the only good finisher around. He’s about 28 years old, would cost anywhere from 70 – £80m, have no resale value and doesn’t look like a good character to have around. A player who looks down on his own club shouldn’t be here
really how much did Harry kane went for yet he is a 30 year old yes Kane is a good player but how much will he still fetch Bayern Munich if they sell him after, the media are the ones who are valuing Toney at 70 to 80m but is actual valuation is no more than 45m don’t believe the media and don’t forget arsenal bought Jorginho who is in 30, Raya come in and he is 28yrs and he will be bought by arsenal at the end of the season so if arsenal want Toney they will bring him in but I wouldn’t guarantee that because arsenal have got lots of options out there.