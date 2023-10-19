Pennant urges Arsenal to sign striker who is “a great finisher”

Former Premier League star Jermain Pennant has recommended that Arsenal sign Ivan Toney and has provided his reasoning for this suggestion.

In recent months, Arsenal has been linked with a potential move for the English striker, with some reports suggesting that a transfer could be pursued in the January window.

The Gunners are aiming to contend for the Premier League title this season, and following their recent victory over Manchester City prior to the international break, they are growing in confidence. Nevertheless, they continue to face challenges in the goal-scoring department, and Toney has been touted as a solution by many pundits and even former Arsenal players.

Pennant is the latest to show interest in the idea of seeing Toney in the Gunners shirt and said, as quoted by Express Sport:

“Ivan Toney would be a fantastic signing.

“He’s a proven goalscorer at Brentford, a great finisher with great work rate and is a brilliant asset to the team.

“In a team like Arsenal where they can control the game, he would be the absolute perfect fit. He would be like a modern era Ian Wright. I would be shocked if Arsenal didn’t go out and get him this season.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have all watched Toney deliver fine performances for Brentford since they got promoted to the Premier League and it is only a matter of time before he moves to a bigger club.

If we love him, we have to act fast before another rival does and add him to their squad.

