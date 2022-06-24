‘People are always going to say things’ Nketiah defends himself after criticism

Eddie Nketiah has responded to the criticisms Arsenal received after they handed him their number 14 shirt.
The striker was expected to leave the club at the end of this month after running down his deal at the Emirates.
However, Mikel Arteta convinced him to stay on a new long-term deal at the club.
The former England Under-21 record goal-scorer has now penned a new five year deal, and the club changed his squad number to 14.
Considering that Thierry Henry made history with that shirt and Nketiah has never been a prolific attacker for the club, some fans were unimpressed by the decision to hand him the number.
But he has defended himself. He tells The Telegraph: ‘When you get a run of eight games in the first team, you get that database and platform to show everything you can do.
Adding: ‘People are always going to say things, but I know what I can do. The people that have played with me, played against me, the coaches that have worked with me, I know how they feel about me.
‘Every team needs a squad to compete. The club is always looking for ways to strengthen. They have extended my deal and they have done so for a reason.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Nketiah showed his potential in the last few games of last season, and we can see that he can do a job when he gets the chance to do one.
Now that he has the shirt number, what he needs to do now is to focus on developing his game and scoring more than enough goals next season.
If he gets a few goals in, he would shut the mouths of his critics for good.
I dont care what shirt number he has. Its what he can or can’t do that counts. He has been given a very generous contract for what he has done so far. He needs to step up significantly to start to justify it.
I hope he does well and gives his critics the 👆.
Yaya Sanogo scored 1 PL goal for Arsenal in 3 seasons. Danny Wellbeck scored 16 goals over 5 seasons and cost 16mill in 2014 = to 25mill today. Pepe who cost 72 mill scored 1 PL goal last season. Eddie therefor is a Yaya Sanogo who scores goals and is not so injury prove or a vastly cheaper Wellbeck or even cheaper Pepe. On that basis Eddie who cost the club nothing should score 1 PL goal per season
So true. Very well said. We need 1 goal per season per player except the keeper and all trophies will be ours.
Fairfan, your demo will be mocked by many, but i mostly agree with the meaning. Pepe contract was basically (fee+salary) 100m/5 years, as was laca one (100/5years). Eddie, 31m/5 years is a great deal for him AND the club. He is young, honegrown and hi willingness to work hard can only make him better. And even if scoring 4 goals a season in the end, he/we will find suitors in the next 2 years for him. So i hope people can do maths and start backing him.
We made worse worse business in the last years. And still arsenal “fans” cant keep complaining about his contract or shirt number or whatever. Come on. We cant invest 50m transfer fee and pay 200k per week on 20 players, and especially back up one like the role eddie might have (at least at first). I 100% him. We pay him some money, that is true. He might not make any progress, true too. But as i said, even if that worse case scenario happens, and we sell him 13m in 1,5 years, after 3 goals, he will have cost around ZERO through this contract !!!! Yes ZERO. 1,5 years salary, 5m bonus but 13m profit, makes ZERO !
Double of nothing is nothing 😂👍
I reckon most reasonable minded Gooners s will wish the best of luck for this modest hard working player , even though he still has a long way to go to convince MANY on here.
Sometimes, a manager needs to back a fast growing talent and hope he goes all the way. He certainly does still have a long way to go.
But once upon a time , so did HENRY AND BERGKAMP, DURING THEIR OWN DEVELOPMENT.
Eddie has that knack of being in the right spots , just his finnishing let him down.
I always viewed him as an Ian Wright type so i expect him to do very well , and as for the number , that’s what’s wrong with us fans , to busy looking at the past and not the future.
I agree. And many people forget ian wright played in second tier football until 24/25. And agree for the past.