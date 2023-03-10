‘People forget he’s only 24,’ Seaman praises Arsenal man

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has heaped praise on Aaron Ramsdale for his performances so far.

Arsenal could win the league this season and Ramsdale’s saves will be one of the reasons they achieved that.

The Englishman is among the best goalies in the Premier League and has contributed towards the Gunners maintaining their lead at the top of the standings.

The ex-Bournemouth man is just 24, but it seems he has been around for a long time and Seaman believes, considering his age, he has had a remarkable career.

He says as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘People forget he’s only 24.

‘So that is amazing for me because I didn’t join Arsenal until I was 26 – what he’s doing now at 24 is just phenomenal.

‘He’s making big saves all the time. There was one on Saturday at 1-0 that was world class.

‘It wasn’t like a flying save or anything like that but it was a really technical piece of goalkeeping, which he did brilliantly, and he’s been doing that all season.

‘There’s a confidence building in him and it is a calm confidence, because as a goalkeeper, you can’t be like flying here, there and everywhere and ranting and raving – although Peter Schmeichel made a good career doing that.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Signing Ramsdale is one of the best decisions Mikel Arteta has made since he became the club’s manager.

We needed a new goalie after Bernd Leno became error-prone and Ramsdale has made us a much stronger side to play against.

The Englishman can be trusted and his age means we will not have to buy a new goalie for around a decade.

WATCH – Arteta is not happy with the Arsenal defenders for conceding simple goals……

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids