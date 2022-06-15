Danny Mills has claimed that Aaron Ramsdale showed that he wasn’t good enough for a first-team role for England this week, with many Arsenal fans having gone quiet about his role for his country.

The goalkeeper enjoyed a fine debut season in north London, quickly stamping his authority on the first-choice role ahead of Bernd Leno, and has been tipped to do the same at international level.

Gareth Southgate has tried to avoid being drawn into the frenzy whilst trying to share out the minutes ahead of the World Cup in Qatar, but Mills claims that Ramsdale showed that he simply wasn’t good enough after his showing in the 4-0 defeat to Hungary.

“There was a massive call for Aaron Ramsdale to be England’s number one,” the former PL defender said live on TalkSPORT. “Not on last night’s showing, he’s not.

“All those people have suddenly disappeared. If Pickford had let that first goal in, Pickford would have been slaughtered this morning.

“Everyone would have said a top goalkeeper saves that. He got a hand on it, should have saved it. Not hearing that about Ramsdale. A lot of people have been saying Pickford out.”

I think it’s a little harsh to judge Ramsdale on his display when the reality is that hardly any of our players have been motivated or able to give their best during the recent international break. I don’t know whether the players are just too tired after the enduring Premier League season, or whether the players are simply in holiday mode, having given their all for their club sides throughout the campaign, but you can’t be judging people on or two displays.

What is evident is that Ramsdale is clearly talented, and on the last 12 months, he has easily been the better shot-stopper, and all-round better goalkeeper of all his English counterparts.

I still expect Aaron to be be the main man when the WC kicks off in Qatar, regardless of Pickford’s heroics during Euro 2020, as the Everton man already seems to be on the downturn, while Ramsdale is very much on the up.

Will Southgate be able to pick the best goalkeeper from the coming months or will he start to show that he has his favourites regardless of their form?

Patrick

