“People will blame Xhaka but Leno should’ve cleared it” These Arsenal fans debate Burnley’s goal

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley today and the Clarets’ goal came from a gift by Granit Xhaka and Bernd Leno.

The error-prone Swiss midfielder miss-hit his pass towards David Luiz and it went straight to the body of Chris Woods and into the Arsenal net.

It was yet another error leading to a goal by the former Arsenal captain, but some fans blamed Bernd Leno for passing the ball to the midfielder in the first place.

The goalie was under pressure and needed an outlet to get the ball away from him.

Arsenal always prioritises playing out from the back and when Xhaka made himself available, Leno inevitably passed him the ball instead of kicking it up the field.

Some Arsenal fans insist that he made the wrong choice and he shouldn’t have passed the ball to Xhaka, but others were not surprised that the midfielder made the error leading to the goal.

The Gunners posted the news of the equalizer on their Twitter page, here are some reactions:

People will blame Xhaka but Leno should’ve cleared it and not pass to Xhaka ffs — 🔴⚪️ (@TylerAFC_) March 6, 2021

I want granit xhaka arrested at half time — Identity Fraud🌍💳💰 (@jackdisappeared) March 6, 2021

Get rid of xhaka — OrganisedMessFC (@BrutallyGooner) March 6, 2021

Of course Xhaka will get the blame there as usual, but wtf was Leno thinking passing to him in that position? Xhaka was in his own box being pressed by 2 players and had to take it on his weak foot. That's on Leno, he's sold Xhaka out big time there. — Taylorrrr (@TaylorH_31) March 6, 2021