“People will blame Xhaka but Leno should’ve cleared it” These Arsenal fans debate Burnley’s goal

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley today and the Clarets’ goal came from a gift by Granit Xhaka and Bernd Leno.
The error-prone Swiss midfielder miss-hit his pass towards David Luiz and it went straight to the body of Chris Woods and into the Arsenal net.
It was yet another error leading to a goal by the former Arsenal captain, but some fans blamed Bernd Leno for passing the ball to the midfielder in the first place.
The goalie was under pressure and needed an outlet to get the ball away from him.
Arsenal always prioritises playing out from the back and when Xhaka made himself available, Leno inevitably passed him the ball instead of kicking it up the field.
Some Arsenal fans insist that he made the wrong choice and he shouldn’t have passed the ball to Xhaka, but others were not surprised that the midfielder made the error leading to the goal.
The Gunners posted the news of the equalizer on their Twitter page, here are some reactions:
People will blame Xhaka but Leno should’ve cleared it and not pass to Xhaka ffs
I want granit xhaka arrested at half time
Get rid of xhaka
Of course Xhaka will get the blame there as usual, but wtf was Leno thinking passing to him in that position? Xhaka was in his own box being pressed by 2 players and had to take it on his weak foot.
That's on Leno, he's sold Xhaka out big time there.
It is not Xhaka. It is 100% Leno’s fault. That is where Martinez is far ahead of Leno – ball distribution.
Leno should get perhaps 15% of the blame. This is the way the players have been instructed to play and even if it was a risky ball, there are 100 things Xhaka could’ve done better than smash it into their forward. In other words, if Xhaka had booted it out for a corner, Leno would’ve carried more of the blame.
Ironically I made almost the exact same mistake today in my 5-aside game. Like Granit, I’m dreading the replay.
Bench for you next game, Sean 🤣
Xhaka called for it, and expected the pass….he should’ve done better.
If he didn’t want it why call? Why didn’t he clear it then if he was under too much pressure?
Im not a Xhaka fan but this was a genuine accident, shouldn’t have happened but it’s part of the game and can happen to any player. It’s his general slow play, lack of athleticism and poor tackling that I have an issue with.
Xhaka is in the wrong league, he is such a poor footballer, he is a mistake waiting to happen because of his ability or lack of it. You cant blame Leno for the Donkey pass Xhaka did, he is so negative, he always get caught out every single game. Dont blame Leno for xhakas failings, he doesnt pick the team, the player or tactics.
So after 97 minutes and a combined 790 touches 28 multi millionaires have managed to score just two horrible goals. Aubameyangs weak shot muffed by the Burnley keeper and Arsenal’s defence gifts a free goal.
These mega rich super stars serving up 2 hours of sludge every four days is unbelievable. Why do millions of fans not demand better? Why are there not 50 shots per game and at least ten goals per game? Debating the offside law or the hand ball law is pure distraction. The game needs a major overhaul. 9 a side and rolling subs would be a good start.
I wish Arteta learns from this , we have players that significantly error prone, Xhaka, Louiz , Chambers, and Leno. these players will rotate the errors . I can now predict who will commit the next error .