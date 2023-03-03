Many factors can be credited for Arsenal’s outstanding performance this season. One of which is the remarkable 2022 summer transfer season. After a disappointing 2021–22 season, Arsenal sought the assistance of the transfer window to help turn things around.

Instead of the talented youngsters he was known to acquire, Arteta chose expertise in the players he was signing.

For experience, he returned to his old employers, Manchester City, and persuaded them to let him sign Gabriel Jesus and Oleksander Zinchenko.

Man City didn’t hesitate to cash in on the pair; they must have glanced at Arsenal and thought they weren’t a threat. Little did they realize they were weaponizing the Gunners to end their supremacy. Before his World Cup injury, Gabriel Jesus had transformed Arsenal’s offense from toothless to razor sharp.

Zinchenko, on the other hand, is clearly attempting to win the Player of the Season award. Is there anything the former Manchester City midfielder cannot do? He leads attacks, poses by drifting to the midfield, and defends while also playing left back. Arsenal’s transfer raid on Manchester City could be one of the keys to their success this season.

After seeing the squad improve following a transfer assault on Manchester City, some Gooners may urge Arteta to target other City players he can persuade to join his band. But will he be able to pull off another “steal” from City? No, he won’t, according to Jamie Carragher, who claims that Manchester City would be smart not to do business with Arsenal because, as the adage goes, once bitten, twice shy. Pep now views Arteta as a danger; you don’t strengthen your competitor.

“Pep Guardiola’s system this season is a flip of what he’s done before. It was always the full-back going into midfield; now it’s the midfielder going to full-back,” said Carragher on the Overlap. “Bernardo Silva is starting in midfield then trying to get to full back. Pep and Manchester City will never sell a player to Arsenal ever again.

“The reason why Oleksandr Zinchenko was sold to Arsenal is because of Pep’s mate – and he didn’t feel Arsenal were a threat.”

Well, I wonder what Pep is thinking now…..?

Sam P