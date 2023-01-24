Pep Guardiola admits Arsenal “have everything”

Regardless of how you look at it, the 2022–23 Premier League title race is between Arsenal and Manchester City. Arsenal leads the Premier League standings by 5 points over Manchester City, but this gap is not large enough for Arsenal to be comfortable, as two wins and two losses can drastically change the top of the table.

But, realistically, Arsenal is the favourite to win the Premier League. Even Pep Guardiola knows that even if his team wins the Premier League this season, it isn’t the best team. In his most recent press conference, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola hinted at why Arsenal truly deserved to beat them to the Premier League title.

“It’s the past. See what you have now,” said Pep Guardiola, as quoted by Metro, about Manchester City’s quality in the past few seasons compared to the way they are now and how good Arsenal are this season.

“They have everything with set pieces, defensive organisations, they defend ten players in the box, five or six in the back, good transitions, win duels.

“How they celebrate the goals, how they talk, how they oomph, how they look at each other and talk, and how they communicate. This is football and tactics. Right now, we don’t have it.”

When other managers start talking about their opponents, it’s safe to say they’re scared. Arteta has always told his players and Arsenal fans to concentrate on what they can control.

Arsenal’s challenge before this transfer window was that Manchester City had strong squad depth. Now Arteta will have quality squad depth and, most likely, as good bench options as Man City with the additions of Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior, and possibly another midfielder, as well as Ivan Fresneda’s anticipated swoop.

If Arsenal don’t win the Premier League this season, then I don’t know….

Daniel O

