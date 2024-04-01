Pep Guardiola admits Arsenal’s tactics were spot-on against his team

Pep Guardiola clearly expressed his dissatisfaction with Arsenal’s defensive setup as his team failed to secure a victory against the Gunners at the Etihad yesterday.

Mikel Arteta’s side displayed a strong determination to rectify their poor performances when facing City, aiming to maintain their position at the top of the league table.

This necessitated a courageous approach, possibly sacrificing some attacking flair, unlike they might have against a different opponent.

The tactic demanded greater defensive discipline and a willingness to cede possession in order to minimise opportunities for the reigning champions.

It proved effective as Arsenal secured a goalless draw, successfully nullifying City’s key players, although it was a strategy that Guardiola did not seem pleased with.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘There are different ways to do it. They did well with the press and then after the block. It doesn’t matter how many players you defend with, the main target is not to concede. I only control my team and the rest I don’t know.’

Asked how to break down a tough defensive line, Guardiola replied: ‘Kill someone? Play with nine?’

Just Arsenal Opinion

No manager would be happy to face Arsenal with the way we played yesterday, and it was simply to get a result.

It feels good to know that City can no longer trounce us, as was the case before.

