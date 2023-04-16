Pep Guardiola admits beating Arsenal is now a must for his team

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admits they cannot miss the chance to beat Arsenal when both clubs meet later this month as they chase down the Gunners.

Arsenal just has three points more than City at the top of the league table as the Gunners look to end their wait for another league crown.

City is the defending champions and seems to have hit top form at the perfect time.

This means Arsenal has a challenging task making it to the finish line and will be determined to ensure they stay ahead.

Arsenal lost the reverse fixture and have the tougher matches left in this campaign, but the game at the Etihad is open and Pep believes if they want to win the league, his side must win it.

The Spanish gaffer says as quoted by The Daily Mail:

‘It is a final to play more finals because if you lose this game, it will be almost over.

‘Hopefully we can arrive having the chance to be there.

‘It is win, win and win. They have done an incredible run and I don’t think they are going to drop many points so it is important to be in there.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating City at the Etihad could bring the league title to the Emirates at the end of this season.

That game is also like a final to us and it is probably the most important fixture left for us this term.

But our boys must win the other matches as well.

