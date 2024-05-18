Pep Guardiola admits he knows Arsenal is on its way to toppling Man City

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola can feel the pressure to maintain their high standards in England coming from Arsenal.

In the last two campaigns, Mikel Arteta’s side has been the team that poses the most significant challenge to City in the title race.

The Gunners have taken the race to the final day of this campaign and might win if West Ham manages to do the unexpected and avoid losing to the defending champions.

Since Arteta moved to the Emirates, Arsenal has been in fantastic form and keeps improving every summer.

The Gunners are displaying the form of a team that deserves to win the title, and Guardiola admits that they are now close to his team’s level.

He acknowledges that they are aware Arsenal is coming for their crown as the best club in the Premier League.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Whatever happens on Sunday, if you don’t start to be ready to compete with them again, they will take our position.

‘I know Mikel, I know the team, I know Arsenal as an institution.

‘I know Mikel. He is a huge competitor. I think our chemistry when we were together, I felt it.

‘Whatever happens or whatever the moment or position he is [in] with Arsenal, he will do it.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are making good progress under Arteta, and we can understand why Guardiola is worried, which is a compliment.

However, we need to stay focused on our own development and not let the praises get to our heads.

