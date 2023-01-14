Pep Guardiola admits Man City “need to change it immediately” if they are to catch Arsenal

Although it is clear that the Premier League title will go to either the Emirates or the Etihad, the upcoming week could be pivotal in the title race. In his press conference ahead of the Manchester derby, Pep Guardiola was open about the implications of the upcoming week on the title race. “Many games to play, of course, it’s a big week we cannot deny it,” he said at his pre-match press conference. “We play Spurs [in the next game]. Many games to play.

“After Southampton, I’m not worried about the titles, it’s to recover who we are, game by game. This is what we have to do, important games in the season we were there.

“Just with the hypothetical importance against teams, the other ones we were not there. It’s normal after the results of previous seasons. We have to change it immediately.”

This week, Manchester City will face Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Wolves, while Arsenal will face Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

All those betting on Arsenal winning the Premier League will be hoping that Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspurs put in strong performances to deny the “Cityzens” maximum points and that Arsenal can silence Tottenham and Manchester United. If results go Arsenal’s way, the 5-point lead they have over Man City could grow to 11 points this week; if that happens,

Guardiola will have to do something miraculous to steal the Premier League title from Arteta’s hands.

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta On the massive Tottenham v Arsenal game on Sunday

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids