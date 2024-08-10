Pep Guardiola admits to being worried about Arsenal’s progress

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that he has been concerned about Arsenal for several seasons now.

Guardiola’s team has dominated the Premier League, winning five of the last six titles.

Manchester City has been unstoppable in the last four years, while Arsenal has struggled to surpass them in the last two campaigns.

Despite Arsenal’s best efforts, they have not been able to win the league due to City’s exceptional quality.

Many believe that no club in England is currently as good as Manchester City, but Guardiola is still wary of Arsenal’s potential.

He even watched their latest friendly match against Bayer Leverkusen and acknowledged that they are performing well.

The Spanish gaffer said, as quoted by Optus Sport: “Of course. I have been concerned for many years (with) how good they are because every year they are getting better.

“I see Arsenal playing at the same level as last season; I saw their game against Leverkusen. They are on fire. Every year it looks like they are more and more difficult.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have made steady progress in the last few seasons and deserve the praise we are getting from Pep.

This season offers us another chance to win the Premier League title and hopefully, we will finally get over the line as champions.

