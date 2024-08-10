Arsenal has been spending heavily in recent seasons, and they have already secured Riccardo Calafiori in this transfer window.
Similarly, Manchester United has been investing significantly in new players to strengthen their squad, while Manchester City seems to be taking a more reserved approach.
The Citizens arguably have the most valuable squad in the Premier League, but this summer, they haven’t spent as much as some of their rivals.
Whenever City does make a significant investment, it grabs headlines. Recently, Pep Guardiola was asked for his thoughts on Arsenal’s and Manchester United’s spending this summer, especially as his side has remained relatively quiet in the transfer market.
The Spanish gaffer aimed a dig at the spenders and said, as quoted by Give Me Sport:
“Yes, many years they have done it. Many years but it’s not news. It’s just when City spend money.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
We have learnt from City that money buys success in the Premier League and Pep knows they have one of the most expensively assembled squads ever.
Playing catch-up with them requires us to splash the cash, and it will be interesting to see if we can finally beat them to win the Premier League title.
We need to spend more this summer because City might not be the only tough challenger we will face.
I don’t see a “dig” aimed at anyone, Pep was merely stating facts. Have we not spent well over half a billion and still going?
Man Utd will likely be spending big next couple years as well.
Seems Pep was complaining about the “media treatment” not about spending money.
Pep complaining about how media treats City differently, perhaps he needs reminding of the 115 charges against City and how the behaved with their finances.
Mind games is all, playing victim card to unite his squad. I don’t mind the tactic, but laugh as if they are innocent and just getting bullied.
Pep is a smart man and he plays these types of mind games to motivate every season. If MC already has the most valuable squad in the league then it would make sense that they would not be currently spending as much as others because they don’t need to. I don’t see it as Pep making a dig as much as him simply being defensive because to be otherwise would force him to admit the truth about the effects of the past (which he has only a beneficiary of) to himself and others. Plus, they may be headed to the Siberian 4th division after their court dates culminating in 2033.
Pep and his team have been great but if it weren’t for the Abu Dhabi takeover and subsequent financial violations MC’s future would have been quite different and they would not have ever been at MC to begin with to succeed as they have.
Unfortunately, I doubt if they will actually have to pay the piper as an organization.