Pep Guardiola aims a dig at critics who turn blind eye towards Arsenal’s spending

Arsenal has been spending heavily in recent seasons, and they have already secured Riccardo Calafiori in this transfer window.

Similarly, Manchester United has been investing significantly in new players to strengthen their squad, while Manchester City seems to be taking a more reserved approach.

The Citizens arguably have the most valuable squad in the Premier League, but this summer, they haven’t spent as much as some of their rivals.

Whenever City does make a significant investment, it grabs headlines. Recently, Pep Guardiola was asked for his thoughts on Arsenal’s and Manchester United’s spending this summer, especially as his side has remained relatively quiet in the transfer market.

The Spanish gaffer aimed a dig at the spenders and said, as quoted by Give Me Sport:

“Yes, many years they have done it. Many years but it’s not news. It’s just when City spend money.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have learnt from City that money buys success in the Premier League and Pep knows they have one of the most expensively assembled squads ever.

Playing catch-up with them requires us to splash the cash, and it will be interesting to see if we can finally beat them to win the Premier League title.

We need to spend more this summer because City might not be the only tough challenger we will face.

