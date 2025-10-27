Pep Guardiola concedes Arsenal are now the team to beat in the title race

This weekend’s results have injected fresh narrative into the Premier League title race.

As Arsenal keep winning, their perceived rivals are struggling to keep pace:

Brentford 3-2 Liverpool

Arsenal 1-0 Crystal Palace

Aston Villa 1-0 Manchester City

Following their latest win against Palace, the Gunners sit four points clear at the top of the table. Liverpool, City and the rest of the chasing pack are already playing catch-up, and it feels as though momentum is tilting in Arsenal’s favour.

Guardiola admits Arsenal are setting the standard

Mikel Arteta’s side look transformed this season, fuelled by their excellent summer recruitment and relentless consistency.

Even Pep Guardiola seems to recognise it. Speaking after City’s defeat to Villa, he name-checked Arsenal while reflecting on his team’s struggles.

“Arsenal have been solid for many years. This time the concern is how we can improve – better, better, better – and be close,” said the City boss, as per Football London.

He also reminded everyone that the season is far from over:

“From my experience, it is so long. So long. There are many teams there. I was worried before the international break when we were 14th in the table.

“If they win all their games and win the Premier League, congratulate them – that’s all we can do.”

Those sound like the words of a manager who knows Arsenal are operating on another level this season.

Defence leads the charge, attack must follow

So far, Arsenal are doing exactly what champions do: grinding out results, staying organised and keeping clean sheets. They have now conceded just three goals in nine league matches, recording six shutouts in that period. The Gunners have also not conceded one goal in their Champions League games so far this season.

Defensively, they are rock-solid, but in attack there is still room for improvement. If Viktor Gyökeres can find his Premier League shooting boots, Arsenal could become truly unstoppable in their pursuit of the Premier League crown.

For now, the message from Guardiola is clear: Arsenal have set the standard, and everyone else is chasing.

