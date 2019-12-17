Pep Guardiola confirms Arteta Arsenal talks but remains in the dark

Pep Guardiola waits for Arsenal to make their decision over Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal’s search for a new manager has taken them to Premier League rivals, Manchester City. The Gunners have been looking for a new permanent manager since they fired Unai Emery.

Freddie Ljungberg has been installed as their new manager on an interim basis but the club is understood to be looking for a new permanent boss.

Mikel Arteta has been one of the top candidates linked to the job recently and Pep Guardiola has admitted that the former midfielder is in talks with the Gunners.

Arteta ended his playing career at Arsenal and joined Guardiola’s coaching staff in 2016, he has been with him as they dominated the English game and Arsenal believes that Arteta can transform their team.

A Report from Afp claims that Pep Guardiola is waiting on the Gunners to decide if they want Arteta as their next manager or not.

Ahead of their League Cup game against Oxford United, Guardiola admitted that he knows Arteta was talking to the Gunners, but he insisted that he didn’t how far talks between both parties have gone.

“He’s an incredible person… work ethic… and that’s why he’s with us,” said Guardiola. “He is talking with Arsenal so I don’t know what’s going to happen.

“Now it happens with Mikel that teams want him. He knows exactly what we would like but at the end the decision is personal.

“The organisation of the club is always live, it doesn’t always stay the same. What works today might not work tomorrow. The people today maybe won’t be here tomorrow.”