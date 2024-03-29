Pep Guardiola confirms double injury blow that will delight Arsenal

Arsenal has received a significant boost ahead of their match against Manchester City this weekend, as Pep Guardiola has confirmed that John Stones and Kyle Walker will miss the game.

Both players sustained injuries during the international break, causing concern for City regarding their fitness.

With Arsenal and Liverpool challenging them for the Premier League title this season, City understands the importance of securing a victory against the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta’s side arrives in Manchester as the most in-form team in the league, presenting a formidable challenge for City to overcome.

They will now lose two key men who could have made life harder for Arsenal, with Pep revealing, as quoted by Mirror Football:

“Injures? Ederson is much much better, but Kyle and John are out. It is what it is. For Kyle it will be more tougher than John [in terms of recovery], but I don’t now for how many games he will be out.”

Opinion

Stones and Walker are two important players for City, and their absence weakens the team, but it does not mean it will be easier for us to win the game.

We must prepare for the game as though we are facing the strongest City team we could meet so we can still earn a win.

