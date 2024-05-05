Pep Guardiola doesn’t believe Arsenal will drop any points – but will Man City?

Arsenal continue to remain at the top of the table, but Man City keep that game in hand that is waiting to come back and bite us in the bum. It is incredible that in our 16 games in 2024, other than a draw at the Etihad and the devastating unexpected home defeat to Aston Villa, we have won the other 14.

But we could still be denied the League title by Man City, who in the same period have only had 3 draws (including Arsenal) but have won all the rest. I don’t think that many Arsenal fans now believe that Pep’s side are likely to lose or draw any of their last 3 games, and now Pep Guardiola has also stated that City have no choice but to win their last 3 games or they will concede the title to the Gunners.

“The biggest importance is just two weeks left. Three games. Nine points we will be champions,” Guardiola told reporters. “[If we earn only] seven points, six points, three points, Arsenal will win the Premier League.

“Goal difference is not possible, we cannot draw. The way Arsenal have been playing has been so good and consistent. It’s three games, hopefully we win the first and the second and arrive to the third with our Premier League destiny in our own hands.

“You see the result 5-1 [today] but I don’t have the feeling that was really good,” Guardiola added. “We lost a lot of balls, simple ones…..”

It was nice of him to throw Arsenal fans a little crumb by saying City are not playing well (after winning 5-1!) but seriously folks, do we still harbour our slim hopes that City will slip up?

