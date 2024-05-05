Pep Guardiola doesn’t believe Arsenal will drop any points – but will Man City?

Arsenal continue to remain at the top of the table, but Man City keep that game in hand that is waiting to come back and bite us in the bum. It is incredible that in our 16 games in 2024, other than a draw at the Etihad and the devastating unexpected home defeat to Aston Villa, we have won the other 14.
But we could still be denied the League title by Man City, who in the same period have only had 3 draws (including Arsenal) but have won all the rest. I don’t think that many Arsenal fans now believe that Pep’s side are likely to lose or draw any of their last 3 games, and now Pep Guardiola has also stated that City have no choice but to win their last 3 games or they will concede the title to the Gunners.
“The biggest importance is just two weeks left. Three games. Nine points we will be champions,” Guardiola told reporters. “[If we earn only] seven points, six points, three points, Arsenal will win the Premier League.
“Goal difference is not possible, we cannot draw. The way Arsenal have been playing has been so good and consistent. It’s three games, hopefully we win the first and the second and arrive to the third with our Premier League destiny in our own hands.
“You see the result 5-1 [today] but I don’t have the feeling that was really good,” Guardiola added. “We lost a lot of balls, simple ones…..”
It was nice of him to throw Arsenal fans a little crumb by saying City are not playing well (after winning 5-1!) but seriously folks, do we still harbour our slim hopes that City will slip up?
City is truly in its own league and Guardiola is arguably the best manager in the world. You can have a club spending generational fortunes and get nowhere but Pep has beaten that odds. Any other season, we would have been crowned champions by now with the points we have and our remarkable goal difference. Having said that, I’m already proud by our numbers on the league and have given Arsenal my imaginary EPL trophy.
‘City is truly in its own league’ 😲
The legendary Pep Guarrdiola is at it again, earlylast evening he told the media, they will have to prove themselves all over again to win the title.
They subsequently went on and hammered the Wolves 5 – 1 hardly getting out of second gear.
He is toying with the field now, can tell he’s sleeping like a baby at night’s. He’s enjoying every bit of it.
The interesting thing is that Arsenal fans are hoping (and praying) that Tottenham Hotspurs can at least draw, if not win against Manchester City; yet Arsenal would be in a far stronger position if they had helped Tottenham out in their quest for Champions League football, by beating Aston Villa at the Emirates.. Arsenal had their only loss this calender year to Aston Villa, reducing Spurs chances of taking fourth place. Also English teams, such as Arsenal, failed to progress sufficiently in Europe to earn the EPL teams a fifth team in the Champions League. This has also disadvantaged Spurs. Arsenal have helped a situation develop where Spurs have less to play for because fourth place is much more difficult to achieve for them.
There is no doubt Ange Postecoglou will be trying hard to win every game, including Manchester City and finish the season strongly even if it helps Arsenal win the title. Players who don’t embrace this “winning mentality” and give their best will put their futures under Postecoglou at risk. The same can’t be said of many of the Spurs supporters, who would love to see Arsenal fail. One could argue that Arsenal failed to assist Spurs, when they had the opportunity to do so.
Very true Ozzie, very very true.
OG
All due respect.
No arsenal supporter cares one bit on what a spud fan thinks.
We don’t just want the spuds to take points of them but also fulham and. WHU
Whilst some fans don’t want us to go on and win it and would want there team to lay down and roll over the one thing that this league has over many others in the world.
The teams, the clubs, the players have the integrity and moral obligation to play at there best and try and win the game
For us doing favour on winning in the CL so 5th place can gain a CL spot.
Of course the team wanted to win but win for us and not 5th spot
We have no obligation to look after other teams welfare
Onwards and upwards
Such is the state of club football that if Roma qualify for UCL, they will go straight to pot 1. According to coefficient, they are the 7th best team over the past five seasons in Europe. Pots will be determined by coefficient again in the new format like it used to be a few seasons back. If Roma qualify, Both Barcelona and Leverkusen will join Arsenal in pot 2.
Italy could even have 6 teams in UCL next season. Both Atlanta and Roma are fighting for the 5th spot in the league and both still in Europa League Semi final. If one of the Italian teams wins Europa and the other that didn’t win it, ends up in 5th, they will have 6 teams in UCL.
If Marseille win, then France could have 5 teams (4th would still have to do play off). Marseille have no chance of top 4 in league.
I hope they do but I don’t think they will. Its possible though. I think the only chance is with City away to Spuds, but of course we have to win both our matches too
The loss to Villa at home was a killer
OT, the Seagulls have beaten the Villans, If the Spuds can do themselves a favor and triumph at Anfield, It would be a well needed shot in their arm for a erupcion place.
After all they are our neighbors.
How many chances do Aston Villa need to secure UCL or at least get away from Tottenham? They keep dropping points against out of form teams. I think their winning home run in the first half of season came to an end by Sheffield.
Let us leave issues for Arsenal Vs Man UTD and Spurs Vs Man City.
if we think that Man Utd will just lie low for Arsenal to roll over them i doubt it they have pride to play for
On Man City side we watch how it will on fold though they beat Spurs in the FA cup quarter final
I definitely DO NOT AGREE that City dropping points is so called” slim chance”.
I consider it a probability and expect US to win the Prem by winning our final two games, wirh City slipping up at Spurs with a draw or even a loss.
I think it most probable we will win the PREM BY GOAL DIFFERENCE.
I consider us favourites right now!
Their game at Fulham is far from easy too.