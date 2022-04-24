Pep Guardiola doesn’t deny Arsenal interest in Gabriel Jesus – Is it a done deal?

There has been a lot of publicity recently about Arsenal being in deep negotiations with the Man City striker Gabriel Jesus, who surprisingly finds it hard to get much game time under Pep Guardiola, who often prefers to play without a recognised striker on the pitch.

These rumours have been confirmed by many top transfer experts like Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein, amongst other journalists including from his native Brazil.

Then very strangely, Guardiola played him from the start against Watford yesterday, and the Brazilian amazingly scored four and assisted the other of Man City’s five goals, so it was little surprise that Guardiola was asked about the rumours by the Mirror after the game. “I want to tell you something; Gabriel is our player,”

“I don’t know what is going to happen but he is a Man City player. When he has days like today, I am the happiest man in the world! Every player is happy when they play 90 minutes all the time but at the end of the season whether he wants to extend, stay or leave, I don’t know and I don’t care.”

“We have less than one month [until the end of the season]. My only concern is that the players will do everything to try and win, after that no one knows what will happen.”

So it seems clear that Guardiola didn’t want to confirm or deny the rumours, which is quite right before the end of the season. But what we do know is that Edu has carefully sought out the best Brazilian players to come to Arsenal.

Also it looks like Jesus will definitely be leaving the Etihad, with just one year left on his contract and the likelihood of Erling Haaland coming into the Man City side next season, which means that we could probably get him at a very reasonable price.

Personally I think this would be an excellent bit of business if Arteta and Edu can pull this off.

Who agrees?

