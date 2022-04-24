Pep Guardiola doesn’t deny Arsenal interest in Gabriel Jesus – Is it a done deal?

There has been a lot of publicity recently about Arsenal being in deep negotiations with the Man City striker Gabriel Jesus, who surprisingly finds it hard to get much game time under Pep Guardiola, who often prefers to play without a recognised striker on the pitch.
These rumours have been confirmed by many top transfer experts like Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein, amongst other journalists including from his native Brazil.
Then very strangely, Guardiola played him from the start against Watford yesterday, and the Brazilian amazingly scored four and assisted the other of Man City’s five goals, so it was little surprise that Guardiola was asked about the rumours by the Mirror after the game. “I want to tell you something; Gabriel is our player,”
“I don’t know what is going to happen but he is a Man City player. When he has days like today, I am the happiest man in the world! Every player is happy when they play 90 minutes all the time but at the end of the season whether he wants to extend, stay or leave, I don’t know and I don’t care.”
“We have less than one month [until the end of the season]. My only concern is that the players will do everything to try and win, after that no one knows what will happen.”
So it seems clear that Guardiola didn’t want to confirm or deny the rumours, which is quite right before the end of the season. But what we do know is that Edu has carefully sought out the best Brazilian players to come to Arsenal.
Also it looks like Jesus will definitely be leaving the Etihad, with just one year left on his contract and the likelihood of Erling Haaland coming into the Man City side next season, which means that we could probably get him at a very reasonable price.
Personally I think this would be an excellent bit of business if Arteta and Edu can pull this off.
Who agrees?
I dont think they will sell GJ to us. we might end up with Sterling I hear him and arteta are good mates and our coach wanted him last summer.
Two good strikers, teilemens and /or Nevez, Bring back Saliba and get back ups for RB and LB positions and we are good to go. #COYG.
Man City are get haarland so his chances of playing are even less than what it is now when city are at full strength not long left on his contract so for me it’s a no brainer be a great signing who will play regular and a proven premiere league goal scorer enough said!!
Premier League proven, prime age, apparently very reasonable transfer fee. I don’t see why not?
He’s got 76 goals, 35 assists in 116 starts. Those are amazing stats, lets not forget he played second fiddle to Aguero for several seasons.
I agree with you DaJui he would be perfect.
It would be amazing to have him as our striker next season.
Hopefully Nketiah will sign a contract extension.
We need two strikers, having Jesus and Nketiah would be ideal for next season.
Yes. He’s proven it in EPL and could build a great combination with Martinelli/ Magalhaes on the left side, but we still need an old towering CF on the bench for plan B
If we sign Danilo from Palmeiras to replace Xhaka, we could have an all Portuguese-speaking players on the left side:
…………………………. Ramsdale
Tomiyasu . White . Magalhaes . Tavares
…………………………….. Partey
……… Odegaard ……………….. Danilo
Saka …………………………………………… Martinelli
………………………………. Jesus
So are we getting a lacazzette pro max, good play and interchange with other attacking players, low goal output🙈
What to do when our strikers are firing blanks…just pray for Jesus! That said, I would really trust in Jesus to lead our offence…for no more than 40M though.
Wouldn’t we love to see a strike force next season led by Abraham (Tammy) and Jesus!
It is written on the Emirates “we don’t buy stars we make them”. Of course that is a big fat lie for gullible fans only. If it were true we would promote Biereth Balogun.
Jesus has scored 7 PL goals average over 5 years.
This in the worlds best team.
Ben Foden is no better than Tom Davies at Everton but made to look like a super star at Abu Dhabi FC. Jesus is actually Kelechi Iheanacho mark 1.2 on par with Alvaro Morata or Divok Origi. If he was so good Man City would be keeping him even with Haarland. Why do City even need Haarland any way they are top of the table and in the CL semis? A draftsystem like the NFL is way overdue. Arsenal after blowing 50m Laca 60m Auba 72mill on Pepe and the 150m spend last summer has to look at bargains and rightly so. So we are looking for a youngish PL “experienced” NOT necessarily “proven” marque player at a relatively cheap price with decent resale value. Jesus at 25 years old and at the “cheap” 30/40 mill apparently fits the profile. But I thought we were ready to pay 70+ mill for Vlahovic? or Isaac? or Nunez? in January. False hope propaganda? May be the Jesus “interest” is just the old ploy to knock down the price of real targets? Our goals this season have come from ESR Saka Martinelli and Odegaard. If we are all abut promoting youth why not promote Balogun and Biereth? and keep superstar Nketiah. Surely they can average 7 goals per season and they are free? We don’t buy stars we make them. Buying Jesus would prove that lie is what it is another big fat 30/40m lie.
I don’t think Nketiah, Balogun and Biereth are ready to be our main CFs next season. As for Iheanacho, I believe he’ll work well with Arteta
Aside from tapping into Jesus, I bet Arsenal are also waiting for Everton to get relegated. So we could poach Calvert-Lewin or Richarlison