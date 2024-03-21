Pep Guardiola explains why Arsenal are a bigger danger than Liverpool for the title

With 64 points. Arsenal aren’t at the top of the Premier League by accident. They deserve to be there because they have the most goals scored (70) and the fewest goals conceded (24) (as well as the most points!)

One may argue that the Gunners’ fortunes altered after the winter break, but you can’t deny that they have the most goals, which keeps them at the top.

Well, there has been a revelation that attempts to explain why the Gunners have scored more goals. Apparently our Gunners have scored the most goals, more than any of their opponents—in the first 15 minutes of matches, they’ve scored ten goals.

Arsenal have scored the most goals in the opening 15 minutes of Premier League matches this season. (10). — Orbinho (@Orbinho) March 19, 2024

This revelation has highlighted Arsenal’s proactive approach to games; they set the tone early and apply pressure on their opponents from the start, which rips them open.

Pep Guardiola recently stated that this trait was one of the reasons why Arsenal are a tougher opponent than Liverpool. The Manchester City manager underlined Arsenal’s quickness to finish off their opponents, stating, “Arsenal is already there; last season they were our biggest rivals. Look how they play.

“Liverpool need more than 90 minutes to win the game, sometimes more; Arsenal sometimes need just 25 minutes to win the games. That’s why they are there.”

One could argue that by scoring early, Arsenal throws their opponents off guard. Caught off guard, a team loses its game plan and attempts to play for a comeback, leaving itself vulnerable and making it simpler for our Gunners to score more.

As Arsenal prepares for a key league match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, March 31, 2024, the statistic demonstrating their ability to score early goals adds a new dimension to their tactical approach. I hope they try their utmost to finish the job against the Citizens early on.

With their sights set on staying at the top of the Premier League table and winning trophies, Arsenal’s early goal-scoring prowess is clearly critical to their success.

Sam P

