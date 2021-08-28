Pep Guardiola gives his opinion on why Arsenal is struggling

Pep Guardiola has defended Mikel Arteta after his Manchester City beat Arsenal 5-0 in the Premier League this afternoon.
Arteta worked with Guardiola at City as his assistant before Arsenal poached him in 2019.
The Spaniard won the FA Cup and Community Shield in his first year in charge but the last year has been a tough one for him as Arsenal’s manager.
The Gunners have been faltering relentlessly and their loss to City means they have made their worst start to a season in decades.
They are yet to keep a clean sheet, win a match or score a goal in the league this season.
That is not the start of a club that wants to return to the top four and there have been calls for Arteta to be sacked.
However, his mentor, Guardiola, claims the absence of the likes of Thomas Partey and Ben White means Arteta has been unable to field a team with players that he knows can deliver.
“All I can say is that we worked for two or three years together. What I learned from him… I could learn many, many things,” Guardiola told BT Sport as quoted by Express Sport.
“He’s a young good manager. He has the correct personality and he is the leadership qualities.
“He’s incredibly loved by all of us [at Man City]. We were sad when he left.
“Sometimes people expect the results immediately. The squad today that he played is not the squad that he dreamed.”
“He has so many players injured. Six, seven or eight injuries,” the Spaniard continued.
“Really important players missing. Ben White and examples like that. Thomas Partey isn’t here.
“He cannot use the players that he needs to do [his system]. All the managers need their squads. The depth of their squad.
“All our players except Kevin [de Bruyne] and Phil [Foden] are fit. I can handle that and I can make a better manager of myself.
“Absolutely, I am a big fan of him and I am sure that if they trust him, they are going to do a job.”
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Pep has no right to interfere in Arsenal business. He is doing something corrupt.
Is it a plea for Arteta to buy more players than the 13 he already has?
Looking every bit a checkbook manager and not one drop of coach.
So Saliba not ready but Kola is?
Does Arteta think Saliba couldn’t compete with Mari, Chambers, or Holding?
Saliba will be ready dor first team when his contract is about to expire.
There must be something else to that , as he looks ready compared to what we have , maybe its emotional maybe its language maybe its something else but we dont know.
I think Leno looked better today Saka wasnt fit enough and it was more of our team dont know there jobs with so many changes to positions.
Saying that we all know its not good enough , but other than Brentford we knew the next 2 were tough.
C’ant go lower so only way is up and i believe we will start to show what Artetas plans are before to long and we will change our tune .
Well fingers crossed coygs.
Opinion.
Liverpool vs Chelsea. Leading up to Salahs penalty the Chelsea keeper and Defender both went up for the same ball and inadvertently challenged each other – this lead to the handball on the line by james.
If this was arsenal I am convinced that pundits, fans and general writers opinion would be that arsenal have no leaders, have no communication and lack defenders….. and so on…
No such comment was made of Chelsea from this game.
Is there a narrative to fit whatever pundits feel to prove their opinion of arsenal regardless of how it contradict their own general view of football?
It’s just a question I’m curious to learn of others opinions.
Rubbish saying by man city coach can he equal try that at is club, am sure he will be a gonner (sack)by now with no job. so if he can try that at is club why his he trying to say to arteta poor performance. Take a look at Chelsea team who change lampard this same team with lampard which can perform won champion league with tucheal. So what is he saying. A coach is good as is last job/game.
just look at the record of any of Pep’s assistants, whom I’m sure he held a strong affinity towards each and every one of them, once they left his side and were given an opportunity to coach/manage…trust me, it’s a very, very short list…in fact, besides Tito Vilanova, who tragically passed away after his brief managerial stint at Barca, the only other “success” story was Domenec Torrent, who managed to somehow get fired twice, from 2 different managerial gigs, in less than 18 months…the legacy of Pep’s underlings is, to say the least, no indicator of future managerial/coaching success
sadly, it appears to me as if our present manager possess far more of the not so flattering traits of our former manager, AW, during his latter, much less inspiring years…tactical naivety, excuses aplenty, shoehorning on the regular, free transfer busts, micromanaging, sideways passing ad nauseum, stubbornness, devaluing the armband, not prioritizing NEED purchases, not buying early, using the media to undermine relationship between players and fans etc….thus the nickname Mini-Arsene