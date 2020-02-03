Pep Guardiola gives his verdict on Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal reign so far

Pep Guardiola is full of praise for his former assistant Mikel Arteta.

Pep Guardiola has praised the impact that Mikel Arteta has had on Arsenal since he was named the manager of the Gunners.

Arteta was hired as the replacement for Unai Emery last year and the Spaniard has made a huge impact on the club.

Arsenal has won just a single Premier League game under the former midfielder but there have been clear signs of improvement.

Their draw against Burnley over the weekend wasn’t the result that Arteta would have liked but it means they remain unbeaten this year.

Pep Guardiola was asked about his former assistant manager after his side’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham in London and he insisted that he was happy with the progress that his fellow Spaniard has made and he claimed that Arteta was happy to be managing Arsenal.

When asked about how much he missed Arteta and if he was still talking with him, Guardiola said as quoted in the Metro:

‘I know he’s incredibly happy there. ‘He’s doing a great job. ‘His team when I saw some games are doing really well and I’m so happy for him.’

Arteta now takes his team to Dubai for the mid-season winter break and no doubt he will take that time to further improve the squad. When they return, they will face Newcastle United on the 16th of this month.