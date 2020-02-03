Pep Guardiola gives his verdict on Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal reign so far

Pep Guardiola is full of praise for his former assistant Mikel Arteta.
Pep Guardiola has praised the impact that Mikel Arteta has had on Arsenal since he was named the manager of the Gunners.
Arteta was hired as the replacement for Unai Emery last year and the Spaniard has made a huge impact on the club.
Arsenal has won just a single Premier League game under the former midfielder but there have been clear signs of improvement.
Their draw against Burnley over the weekend wasn’t the result that Arteta would have liked but it means they remain unbeaten this year.
Pep Guardiola was asked about his former assistant manager after his side’s 2-0 loss to Tottenham in London and he insisted that he was happy with the progress that his fellow Spaniard has made and he claimed that Arteta was happy to be managing Arsenal.
When asked about how much he missed Arteta and if he was still talking with him, Guardiola said as quoted in the Metro:
‘I know he’s incredibly happy there. ‘He’s doing a great job. ‘His team when I saw some games are doing really well and I’m so happy for him.’
Arteta now takes his team to Dubai for the mid-season winter break and no doubt he will take that time to further improve the squad. When they return, they will face Newcastle United on the 16th of this month.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
Awww good old Pep… maybe he’ll join us as Mikel’s assistant 😜
Funny seeing what has been said about Arteta leaving them and Sterling’s form dipping (or I’d say plummeting!!)
Sue, I watched spuds versus city yesterday and, once more, Dein made a pigs ear of refereeing in my opinion.
However, back to the topic…I know pep was responding to a question, but I would have thought his concerns were nearer home – it seems having the money to buy any player you want (if said player wants to go of course) simply doesn’t guarantee success – how can anyone excuse his team from being so far behind liverfool?
Wasn’t that a stick to beat our ex manager with by the media and certain of our own fans?
Can’t see the media asking him that kind of telling question – rather they focus on our club!!!
Having said that, when you have a referee who celebrates spuds scoring in a match he is refereeing, it was really 12 against 10.
Martin can you tell my why my previous comment on the Mustafi thread was removed . The article is by Marcus brus and was based around a few peoples comments rather than facts
Are we only allowed to comment if we agree !