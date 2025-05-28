Pep Guardiola gives Man City the approval to hijack an Arsenal transfer

Manchester City could finally sell Ederson this summer, which means they will need to secure a replacement for the experienced goalkeeper. The Premier League champions are preparing for changes within their squad, and it appears no player is guaranteed to stay unless they continue to show the drive for success.

In recent weeks, City have already made bold moves, such as allowing Kevin de Bruyne to leave as a free agent. The Belgian midfielder has been linked with a switch to Napoli, and his departure signals that City are serious about revamping their squad to remain competitive across all fronts.

Arsenal’s long-term target is now on City’s radar

Should Ederson depart, City will reportedly turn their attention to Joan Garcia of Espanyol. According to Football365, Pep Guardiola has already approved the move, seeing Garcia as an ideal option to take over as the new number one at the Etihad Stadium.

This development is concerning for Arsenal, who have held a long-standing interest in Garcia. The Gunners had previously agreed personal terms with the goalkeeper last summer but pulled out of the deal when Espanyol demanded a higher fee than expected. With Bournemouth confirming Neto’s return, Arsenal were expected to reignite their pursuit of Garcia to strengthen their options in goal.

Arsenal must act quickly or risk losing out

Garcia has emerged as one of the most promising goalkeepers in Spanish football, and the level of interest he is attracting speaks volumes about his potential. Arsenal have scouted him extensively and still view him as a strong addition to their squad.

If the Gunners wish to avoid being beaten to his signature by City or another top club, they must make a decisive move in the coming weeks. This is a crucial moment in the transfer window, and Arsenal cannot afford to hesitate.

