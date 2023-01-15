Pep Guardiola gives up on title as Arsenal keep rolling on…

Not many believed Arsenal could lift the PL title at the start of the season, but according to the Telegraph, Oleksander Zinchenko is one man who always believed Arsenal could lift the 2022–23 PL title.

It seems Zinchenko has been telling his Arsenal team-mates they can win the Premier League title since the first day he arrived. He has always been that confident.

After Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-1 in the Manchester derby, Arsenal have a chance to go 8 points clear of Manchester City if they win the North London derby.

In his post-match conference after the Manchester derby, Pep Guardiola hinted that his side may not be able to sustain the PL title race, saying, “I don’t care about the Premier League and the Carabao Cup; we cannot win,” the Spaniard quickly told BT Sport. We have won a lot, so it is not a problem. Problem is we have performed like we have done. Today we performed.”

This season’s Premier League title is surely now Arsenal’s to lose, and while some may dismiss the revelation about Arsenal winning the Premier League, it could be the key to what we’re seeing Arsenal do this season.

A small matchstick can ignite an entire forest, and it only took Arsenal players believing they could win for them to start playing like champions.

Last season, everything was in place for Arteta to lead Arsenal back to the Champions League, but inconsistency and inexperience cost them. This season, Arsenal appears to be on another level; they appear to be a team that only knows how to win.

Except for Manchester United, who surprisingly won against them, and Southampton and Newcastle, who drew, Arsenal has dominated all other Premier League teams they’ve faced. Maybe Zinchenko was right all along?

And long may it continue!

Sam P



CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta On the massive Tottenham v Arsenal game on Sunday

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids