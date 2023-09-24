Pep Guardiola gushes about Arsenal’s latest signing “He’s an exceptional player, exceptional”

Martin Odegaard, our captain, is the latest player to extend his contract with the club and express his support for Arteta’s mission. On Friday, it was announced that the Norwegian had agreed to extend his contract until at least 2028. That deal is bad news for his suitors. But it is wonderful news for us since it reflects the ex-Real Madrid player’s value to us in his compensation; he is now the highest-paid Gunner.

So far, many people have been complimentary about our No. 8 signing a new contract. Pep Guardiola, whom Gary Neville recently stated would jump at the chance to sign him (Odegaard), also opened up about the 24-year-old signing a new deal. Our playmaker, according to the Manchester City manager, is an outstanding player who is consistent and complements what Mikel Arteta is doing at the Emirates.

Guardiola said in his latest press conference: “He’s an exceptional player, exceptional. He’s settled really good, and he became a captain because he’s also, on and off the pitch, really well, consistency playing a lot of games. He suits perfectly for the idea of Mikel (Arteta) at Arsenal. He’s a really good player.”

Odegaard has gone from strength to strength since joining us on a permanent basis in the summer of 2021. Season after season, he has improved his numbers in front of goal. He scored an outstanding 15 goals and 7 assists last season. He’s off to a better start this season, with two goals in five league games (and one goal in the one Champions League app he’s made).

Odegaard is incredible; we have a super player in him; it’s no surprise he received a nomination to the 2023 Ballon d’Or shortlist.

